Ayesha Jhulka on her glam girl image, why she quit acting | Bollywood





Ayesha Jhulka was recently seen in the web series, Happy Family Conditions Apply. The actress made a comeback with Tanuja Chandra’s Hush Hush series in 2022 after a hiatus of a few years. In a new interview, Ayesha opened up about why she quit acting, calling it a “conscious choice.” Ayesha starred in films such as Aamir Khan starring Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992) and Himmatwala (1998), among many others. Read also : Ayesha Jhulka says I’m not a big name, neither am I nobody Ayesha Jhulka has opened up about her film career in a new interview. Ayesha also spoke about her “glam girl” image and said that being seen as glamorous is fine when you’re a newcomer, but as you move up in the profession, “you also want to be known for your acting skills. Ayesha spoke about her early years in the Hindi film industry and said that although the characters she played had different names, “they were almost similar”. It was (his break from acting) a conscious choice. I felt that if I joined a project, I had to be able to bring added value to it. But that can only happen if I am given a chance to perform. If that didn’t happen and I was treated like a prop in a project, it wasn’t really worth my time. So I had to put an end to those roles. Every actress wants an upgrade, wants to be known for her acting skills and not just as a glam girl. I wanted that too… When I joined the Hindi film industry, while the characters I played had different names, they were almost similar,” Ayesha told The Times of India. I had nothing against what was offered to me, but I felt that I was doing the same kind of films, I had to be a drying rack, do the typical song-dance routine, let myself be seduced by the hero and be beautiful . Being a glam girl is great when you’re a newcomer, but as you grow in the profession, you also want to be known for your acting skills. The cinema that I was doing no longer satisfied me, I was hungry for a job that exploited my potential and that was not happening. Taking a break from the game and focusing my energies elsewhere made sense, she added. Ayesha was seen alongside Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah and Atul Kulkarni in the comedy series titled Happy Family: Conditions Apply. The 10-episode series premiered on Prime Video on March 10. Created and directed by Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia, the series also stars Sanah Kapur, Meenal Sahu, Raunaq Kamdar, Ahaan Saboo, Swati Das, Kariuki Margaret Wanjiku, Paresh Ganatra, Pranoti Pradhan, Samar Vermani and Neha Julkat.

