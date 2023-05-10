TV shows and films affected by the Hollywood writers’ strike

The impact of hollywood in progress writers to hitwhich began on May 1, becomes more and more clear.

Films and series whose scripts were locked before the start of the strike on May 2 can continue their production. Many, including the Amazons power rings decided to continue filming without writers or showrunners on set, but there are limits to what they can do.

Existing scripts must be shot EXACTLY as they were at midnight May 1st. Not a word can be changed, cut, added, not a scene can be changed, George RR Martin, a popular novelist and member of the Writers Guild America (WGA) for his work as a screenwriter who is also on strike, explained in a blog post from May 7. All of this requires writing, and by the time the strike is over, the writers will be on picket lines, not on sets.

P queues cause delays and disruptions. On the East coast, production on the Showtimes drama Wall Street Billions close for a few hours in the middle of the picket line, as did filming for Paramount + Evils fourth season and AppleTV+ Breakup. On the west coast, picketers interrupted filming of the second season of BootyTHE app pl TV+ series with Maya Rudolph. In solidarity with the writer s Drew Barrymore abandoned MTV Movie & TV awards. The show, which broadcast on Sunday (May 7), not only a host was missing , but also a red carpet and press access.

For many formats of late night shows, network series, etc., the break will last until the end of the strike. This will only happen if the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) studios propose to reform pay, mini writers rooms, etc.

In the meantime, let’s see where the show cannot go on since May 9, a week since the start of the strike.

The shows that stopped production



The second season of the NBC comedy night yard

THE second season of Unstable

Sta rz s Samantha Bird’s Worship

Season 3 of HBO Max /Universal TV’s Hit Comedy Series hacks To stop

The seventh season of disney channel

Saturday Night Live stopped production indefinitely with three episodes remaining

The watch that c halls of lost writers

Her feathers in Netflixs Cobra Kais writing room, according to screenwriter Jon Hurwitz he tweeted

Starz Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Schedule yellow jackets folded

ABC Abbott Elementary Schoolwhose designer Quinta Brunson has support shown for the screenwriters’ strike, it’s does not work on

for the screenwriters’ strike, it’s The writers room on a Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Knight of the Hedges closed because Ira Parker and his incredible team of young talent are on the picket lines, wrote Martin, author of the books that served as inspiration, in his blog post

Quote: Netflixs stranger things will not begin filming its fifth and final season until WGA strike ends

The writing doesn’t stop at the start of filming. While we were thrilled to begin production with our amazing cast and crew, that is not possible during this strike. We hope that a fair deal will be reached soon so that we can all get back to work. Up there and out. #wgastrong.Tweet by showrunners the duffer brothers

The other side of the coin: the studios suspend the agreements

Amazon, HBO, Warner Bros. TV, NBCUniversal, Disney, CBS Studios and other major studios are set to suspend certain first-look and global offers, according to Variety. Among those suspended was david simon, Thread creator who was with HBO for 25 years. Netflix and Paramount are also expected to send letters this week . In most of these agreements, there is a clause allowing companies to suspend the agreements if people take part in industrial action such as strikes.

One more thing: movies are not immune

Marvel Studios is halting pre-production on Bladea vampire thriller starring Mahershala Ali set to begin filming next month in Atlanta, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hollywood writers hit, by the numbers

11,000: Hollywood Syndicated Writers

98%: An overwhelming majority of the 9,218 ballots cast by WGA members between April 11 and April 17 backed the strike

100 days: How long did the Writers Guild of America last the strike lastedbetween November 5, 2007 and February 12, 2008

$2 billion: How much the 2007-08 writers’ strike cost the LA economy

153 days: How long did the longest WGA strike on record last in 1988

4%: The amount of median weekly earnings for writer-producers has declined over the past decade. Taking inflation into account, the drop is 23%

$60,932: Current minimum for a non-original first draft script, which is only 1.2% of the minimum budget threshold of $5 million or 0.3% of a still modest budget of $20 million

Half: Share of series writers currently working in streaming

Disclosure: Quartz’s US-based journalists are represented by the Writers Guild of America East, which is affiliated with WGAW.