Northwestern should prioritize profit over social programs

In a recently published editorial, Richard Reif argued that Northwestern should divest itself of all gun companies. This demand for divestment is short-sighted and should be met by defending a shareholder theory of capitalism.

Implementing social change is not the purpose of a university endowment. Endowments are crucial for the financial stability of private universities like NU, as they are not supported by the state. Reif is advocating for the University to pressure any mutual funds or exchange-traded funds it has invested in to remove arms manufacturers from NU’s stock basket. But while gun stocks are a recommended long-term investment that makes a good addition to an investment portfolio, mutual fund or ETF, money managers shouldn’t shy away from them.

Since college endowments are used to conduct innovative research, provide scholarships, and hire new faculty, any financial decision that diminishes the University’s return on investment conflicts with the interests of shareholders, faculty, and students.

Unfortunately, NU’s financial report does not detail where it invested its endowment. But even if gun manufacturers represent only a small part of the University’s investments, giving gun advocates a small but strong voice over school financial decisions sets a bad precedent for future complaints regarding NU’s investments. With an endowment of $14.1 billion last June, the University is certainly well off financially and removing gun stocks from the endowment may have only a minor effect on its value. Nevertheless, any successful divestiture request could be used to demand more concessions and compromises in the future, putting the stability and success of NU’s investments in grave jeopardy.

One might ask why private organizations should prioritize profit over ‘social good’. The answer to this question lies in the truths stated by the Greek philosopher Aristotle. Aristotle held that a “telos” exists for everything – that is, everything has a goal or an end, and understanding an institution or practice means understanding its end goal. Thus, a private organization actually does social good by prioritizing profits. When Reif calls on the University to change its investments based on personal opinions, he ignores the telos of a university endowment. The purpose of the wealth invested by a university is not to implement social change. On the contrary, endowments are used to support the existence of a private university and provide sustainable funds for the school to continue the education of its students.

An all-too-common trend in parts of corporate America is its distraction from social agendas. From the invention of the environmental, social and governance scores used to steer investments towards socially and environmentally responsible businesses to the requirements set out by Reif in his editorial, the primary function of private enterprise is under attack.

Nobel laureate and libertarian economist Milton Friedman, known for his work on monetarism, wrote a 1970 New York Times article, “A Doctrine of Friedman – Corporate Social Responsibility is to Increase Profits” who makes controversial claims about the nature and purpose of private organizations. Rather than emphasizing the power of government and social justice, Friedman emphasized the legitimate purpose of private enterprise: to increase profits. Friedman writes that private companies must abide by the law and ethical customs when making decisions, but I think that means companies must not mistreat workers, mislead the public, or design dangerous products and services.

All decisions related to NU staffing should be left in the hands of financial experts, rather than being influenced by gun control advocates. Reif’s assertion that “every dollar invested in gunsmiths is a potential death warrant for innocent victimsis hyperbole and not supported by evidence, so it should be dismissed as any moral or ethical defense of divestment. To think that the thousands of shootings that occur each year in cities like Chicago will be reduced by mutual funds and ETF managers removing gunmakers from their investment baskets is not supported by any evidence that I can find.

Ultimately, NU – and any other universities or private companies – should adhere to the Friedman Doctrine when making investment decisions. If university investors walk away from their telos every time alumni or students come forward with a complaint, NU’s long-term future will be significantly diminished at the expense of its own students.

Caleb Nunes is a McCormick freshman.