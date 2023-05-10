Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently filming for NBK 108 under the direction of Anil Ravipudi. Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead in this big-budget film, which is set to release during the Dussehra season.

A few days ago we announced that the movie would star Arjun Rampal as the antagonist. Today, the creators took to social media and announced the same by posting a poster as well as a little preview featuring Anil Ravipudi and Arjun Rampal.

The actress Happening Sreeleela is also a part of this film, which is a proud production of Shine Screens. Thaman is the film’s composer. Keep browsing this space for more exciting updates.

