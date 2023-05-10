Entertainment
Recreating actors’ voices with AI means more Hollywood crud
Intelligent machines are taking over the world.
And fawning Hollywood, which once gave us a heads-up with “The Terminator,” has this to say: Thank you, Siri, can I have another one?
According a report in the New York Timesthe SAG-AFTRA actors union is rightly infuriated by a chilling provision in some Netflix contracts requiring artists to give up their voices to the studio to potentially be digitally recreated for anything it wants: movies, TV shows , advertisements, anything.
The outrageous demand amounts to the potential AI-ification of acting digital carbon copies that rob performances of spontaneity, warmth and, well, humanity. The shameful death of art is unfolding before our eyes.
The dystopian documents ask permission for the unique sound of the signers to be artificially reproduced “by all technologies and processes now known or hereafter developed in the universe and in perpetuity”.
In the whole universe? Is Netflix’s Chief Legal Officer the Ghost of L. Ron Hubbard?
Well, that request certainly made me as nervous as when I watched Battlefield Earth.
Netflix told The Times that providing voice acting is for instances where a voice actor leaves an animated show, allowing them to seamlessly transition to a new person.
But it’s depressingly easy to foresee a future in which actors routinely give up not only their voices, but also their physical likenesses to greedy employers to be used for much more than toys and other commodities.
How alarming to see this creepy practice of human scanning becoming an acceptable procedure, rather than a hasty and controversial workaround to end a movie when an actor dies, like Carrie Fisher in Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker or Oliver Reed in Gladiator.
Even in these desperate circumstances involving delicate family and estate negotiations, not to mention good taste! the replicas mixing archival footage with cutting-edge technology give everyone the heebie-jeebies (i.e., everyone except William Shatnerwho dreams that an intelligent, computerized duplicate of himself will be created as soon as possible).
It was certainly bizarre when Andy Warhol’s chatter was chillingly recreated by a computer for the recent documentary The Andy Warhol Diaries. At least Artificial Andy read aloud the artists’ actual writings.
Worse still, Anthony Bourdain’s “Roadrunner” doc did the same with 45 seconds of narration from a fake version of the TV host and author. This naturally caused an uproar.
But struggling studios don’t care and are increasingly laying their finger on the art.
So it won’t come as a shock to see duplicate voices and bodies of dead or aging stars used to expand dusty franchises and pay less or no flesh-and-blood talent at all.
This summer, Disney’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate” begins with an aged version of 80-year-old star Harrison Ford.
Hollywood’s opportunism also has a downside for audiences: Hassle-free AI actors that look and sound like the real thing means Hollywood can let go of creativity even more than they already have.
Studios will be happy to crank out terrible sequels until the four horsemen gallop back to Burbank.
As the human beings of CGI become more and more realistic, why not play a fake Fisher (the actress died in 2016) over and over again to Princess Leia in her twenties?
And what’s to stop NBC from churning out 35 new seasons of Friends where no one ages and Jennifer Aniston doesn’t need to be paid a dime. Old “Friends” episodes already look like ChatGPT prompts.
My nightmares are getting worse. Soon, Movie Critic ChatGPT will review Daddys Home 47 written by ChatGPT screenwriter and starring AI Mark Wahlberg.
Do I look like a hysterical Henny Penny? Maybe. But AI and the speed with which it is invading the workforce and popular culture has eclipsed common sense reservations about the possible consequences.
A source told me that on a recent Netflix movie, 360-degree shots of each actor were made. The reason given was to have a backup in case one of them kicked the bucket.
Sounds like a bucket of BS to me.
