NCB officer involved in Aryan Khan drug case fired : Bollywood News





Readers will recall the high profile case of Aryan Khan when he was arrested for drug possession by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2021. Now an officer named Vishwa Vijay Singh who is the superintendent of the NCB , is fired. If reports are to be believed, Singh was a key member of the team that carried out a raid on the Cordelia cruise in Mumbai during which they allegedly stopped a drug smuggling operation. NCB agent involved in Aryan Khan drug case fired Recent reports suggest that NCB authorities ordered an investigation against Vishwa Vijay Singh regarding another case in April 2022 and he has been suspended. According to a PNE officer, the findings of the investigation led to the officer’s dismissal. When it comes to the Aryan Khan case, Singh played an important role in the child star’s arrest. Singh had not only accompanied Sameer Wankhede during the raid operation in the Cordelia cruise, but he also led a team of officers when they visited the lavish residence of Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai, Mannat, as part of the drug raid investigation. As to the case, readers will recall that Sameer Wankhede and his team arrested seventeen prominent figures in connection with the case and allegedly seized 13 grams of cocaine, 22 ecstasy (MDMA) tablets, 21 grams of marijuana and 5 gms of mephedrone with Rs. 1.33 lakhs during their raid. Among them was also Aryan Khan, who was finally released on bail on October 28. Following some discrepancies during the raid as well as providing witnesses with criminal backgrounds, the NCB Mumbai team was placed under vigilance investigation in November 2022. After the investigation, the department ordered action against seven officers, in maintaining their anonymity. Read also: #AskSRK Shah Rukh Khan says Kuch karta hoon after fan asks him to drop prices on Aryan Khans DYAVOL X jackets BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2023 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Disclaimer! Verve Times is an automatic aggregator of all media in the world. In each content, the hyperlink to the main source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, all materials to their authors. If you are the content owner and do not want us to publish your materials, please email us [email protected] . Content will be deleted within 24 hours.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vervetimes.com/ncb-officer-involved-in-aryan-khan-drug-case-gets-dismissed-bollywood-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos