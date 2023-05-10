Andor Showrunner Tony Gilroy stops producing work on Disney+ series – The Hollywood Reporter





Andor creator Tony Gilroy said The Hollywood Reporter that he no longer performs unwritten functions for Andor, the Disney+ Star Wars show he created and directs. In a statement, Gilroy responded to criticism he received from another Writers Guild member for performing such services during the WGA’s strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios. and streamers. The criticism of Andor creator and executive producer came after its creation reported Friday that Gilroy, whose scripts for season two of the star wars series were over, was still contributing production services, including casting and music-related tasks. Gilroy says he was not present on the show set and has not been since the strike began on May 2. ” I stopped all writing and work related to writing on Andor before midnight on May 1. After being informed of the showrunner meeting on Saturday, I informed Chris Keyser at the WGA on Sunday morning that I would also be quitting all unwritten production functions,” Gilroy said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. When reached by phone Tuesday night, Keyser – the co-chairman of the WGA’s bargaining committee – confirmed his conversation with Gilroy. Lucasfilm, which produces Andordeclined to comment. Writer Abdullah Saeed, whose credits include creating the comedy Onyx Collective Deli Boys for Hulu, singled out Gilroy in a job on his Instagram account on May 8. “It’s crusty. There is no way for a writer/producer to “finish” writing and just start producing. And if the scripts are really finished, let’s see them. If there’s a different word in the finished product, kick Tony Gilroy out of the WGA. One of Hollywood’s biggest writers could back his union and shut down production on his hit show, forcing a major studio to consider the WGA’s demands a little more. Instead, he chose to be a SCAB! We all want Andor s2, but not at the expense of fairness to writers. #wgastrong” Friday afternoon, THR reported that studios including Disney sent letters to showrunners asking them to continue their contractually obligated non-writing services during the strike. The WGA called the studios’ request “union busting tactics” and said services such as time reduction, small dialogue or narration changes made before or during production, and “changes in technical or scenic directions” — none of the ones Gilroy was playing, he says, are duties forbidden to guild members during the strike. The next day, at a WGA meeting with showrunners, many spoke of the challenges that come with trying to separate writing and production. Shawn Ryan (The Night Officer, SWAT), for example, shared a story about his decision to walk away from service production during the 2007-08 WGA strike because it presented an “endless series of ethical dilemmas that could never be resolved. before declaring that it was cleaner to stop far from producing”, according to a member present.

