Hollywood writers’ strike: WGA members return to picket lines as other entertainment unions prepare for their own contract talks





HOLLYWOOD (KABC) — TV and film writers returned to the picket lines on Tuesday in the second week of a strike that has ended Hollywood and two other entertainment unions will soon begin their own contract talks, which could affect this what the writers get and when. Here is what is happening now: The issues that prompted writers to strike date back six years. The Writers Guild of America contract expires every three years, and given how Hollywood was doing three springs ago, it’s clearly gotten worse. “In 2020, the guild pretty much made a performance deal and moved on,” Variety co-editor Cynthia Littleton explained. “This is really the first time unions and management have sat down to talk about massive fundamental change.” Changes that the writers did not experience alone. “I was here maybe Thursday of last week and it was exponentially bigger today and there’s more energy and I think it’s only going to grow,” said SAG member Alan Smyth. , who spoke to Eyewitness News outside Netflix’s Hollywood offices, which saw dozens of SAG-AFTRA members and cast scattered along picket lines. They share the same concerns as writers, especially when it comes to residue. People earn a small fraction of the residuals of the streaming world compared to those of network television. “The years when it’s maybe quieter, when it’s harder to get a job, my experience from living here is that during those years you can experience residuals,” Smyth said. This will likely be an issue raised during SAG’s contract negotiations, which begin next month. The residues are certainly an issue for the directors’ guild, whose negotiations begin on Wednesday. “They’re coming in with the leverage of the WGA strike behind them, because companies know that business is slowly but surely coming to a halt because they run out of scripts,” said Littleton, who has written a book on the 2007-2008 strike. Negotiations of the administrators’ contract were decisive in ending this strike. This time, however, Littleton said things looked a little different. The WGA has a long list of writer-specific issues while the DGA has director-specific priorities. The studios see several of the writers’ proposals as non-starters. “I think a big move on a residual flow, a big move on a big upside for just general minimum wage rates, and if companies start at 4%, if they increase that to over 6%, I think it would also get the attention of the WGA,” Littleton said.

