Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar REACTS to boycott of Bollywood trend: It happened after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput…





Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar REACTS to boycott of Bollywood trend (Image credit: Instagram) HIGHLIGHTS Madhur Bhandarkar Talks Boycott Bollywood Trend

He thinks it all happened after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Kai Po Che actor committed suicide in June 2020 Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is known for films such as Page 3, Fashion, Heroin and Chandni Bar. He often grabs the limelight for his candid interviews and opinions. Well, this time was no different. Madhur Bhandarkar on Boycott Bollywood Orientation While chatting with Maniesh Paul for a podcast, Madhur talked about the boycott trend in Bollywood and said it all started after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He said: “I noticed that this (boycott) happened largely after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Maybe the industry ignored him. He came from a non-film background and he came and he fought. It was a very unfortunate and untimely demise and from there the public anger grew. This is public opinion. He also added that the late actor may have been “ignored” by the industry. Moving forward, the filmmaker added that boycott culture is not a new concept, it has happened many times before. Calling it a phase, Madhur said it will end soon because people are going to watch the movies including Kantara, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2even after boycotting it. For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput is believed to have died by suicide in June 2020 and since his death, his fans and several industry celebrities have claimed that some big names in the Bollywood industry have dismissed and ignored the actor. MS Dhoni The Untold Story by Sushant Singh Rajput hits theaters In addition to that, Sushant’s 2016 sports drama, MS Dhoni The Untold Story, is set for a theatrical re-release on May 12. The film was one of the highest grossing of Sushant’s film career. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Anupam Kher and Bhumika Chawla. Additionally, SSR also received multiple Best Actor nominations for his performance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/filmmaker-madhur-bhandarkar-reacts-to-boycott-bollywood-trend-it-happened-after-sushant-singh-rajputs-death-bollywood-news-article-100119613 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos