Entertainment
Madhur Bhandarkar: Maybe industry ignored Sushant Singh Rajput | Bollywood
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar says the film industry is “ignoring” Sushant Singh Rajput. He was talking about the “boycott culture” against Bollywood films that has grown in recent years. (Also read: MS Dhoni The Untold Story by Sushant Singh Rajput to be released in theaters)
Talking about recent trends in boycott calls against Hindi film, Madhur told Maniesh Paul on his podcast, I noticed that this (boycott) largely happened after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Maybe the industry ignored him He came from a non-film background and he came and he struggled It was a very unfortunate and untimely demise and from there the public anger grew . It’s public opinion,
Madhur added: This has happened many times before. As in the case of Gangubai Kathiawadi, people watched it and it was cool. I think this (the boycott culture) is a phase. If the film is beautiful and the content is strong, people will go see it. People were watching Kantara, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it’s not like people weren’t watching the movies.”
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in June 2020. Since his death, his fans and several industry celebrities have claimed that some big names in the Bollywood industry have sidelined and ignored the actor. Since June 2020, several online trends have also emerged calling for the banning of films by some of the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry.
Alia Bhatt was among those targeted for being child stars working in the industry. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi was released last year and faced boycott calls ahead of the release. However, it performed well at the box office and also received rave reviews. Shah Rukh Khan’s latest Pathaan also faced calls for a ban, but it went on to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time.
Sushant’s 2016 sports drama MS Dhoni The Untold Story is set for a theatrical re-release on May 12. The film became one of the biggest hits of Sushant’s short film career. He also received several Best Actor nominations at the awards ceremonies that year for his performance. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Anupam Kher and Bhumika Chawla.
