Ananya Panday is a Barbie girl in the world of Bollywood

Ananya Panday has always been a trendsetter in the fashion world. When it comes to style goals, the actress knows how to be one step ahead of the rest. Her appearance at a recent awards night was no different. It looked like Ananya was heavily inspired by Greta Gerwig’s Barbie director trailer. She gave her followers some major tips on how to pull off the Barbiecore trend with her hot pink blazer dress.

The Ananyas set featured button front closure, notched lapel collars, long sleeves, plunging neckline, side pockets and cropped hem. She layered her look with a similar jacket tied around her waist, sheer stockings. The actress opted for a pair of bright pink heels to match her outfit.

The legend of Ananya also accompanied the Barbie theme, with the lyrics taken from Aqua Barbie Girl’s song. Plastic life is fantastic,” the caption read. She was all smiles as she posed with her dad Chunky Panday for one of the photos.

Ananya Panday decided to accessorize with hoop earrings, a link bracelet, rings and a Pot of Gold handbag. She opted for a sleek side-parted hairstyle. She opted for a winged eyeliner, a neutral lip color, mascara on the lashes, darkened eyebrows, blush, a dewy base and a glossy highlighter.

Ananya seems to be obsessed with pink lately and her social media feeds are proof of that. The Year 2 student fame had adopted the Barbie trend for another photoshoot. Ananya was dressed in a fitted powder pink outfit. The Ananyas dress had a tie detail at the neckline, long sleeve, ruched design, waist cutout and mini hem length.

Ananya accessorized the look with a striking monochrome ring, a pair of stiletto heels and dangling metallic earrings. She decided to style her hair in a messy low bun. For her makeup, the Gehraiyaan actress opted to go for darker brows, winged eyeliner, mascara, soft pink eye makeup, glossy pink lipstick, blush cheekbones and primer. dew.

On the work side, Ananya will be seen in Vikramaditya Motwanes’ next project. She will also star in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh ​​Gourav. Ananya is gearing up for the release of Dream Girl 2, where she will share screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana.

