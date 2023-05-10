Stars Across Borders look to Bollywood for inspiration





110 years ago, on May 3, 1913, the Coronation Cinematograph and Variety Hall in Bombay (now Mumbai) premiered “Raja Harishchandra”, the black and white silent film considered India’s first feature film. From this multi-reel silent film to a single showreel and from zero graphics to animation, Indian cinema has had quite an illustrious journey. In 2002 Devdas premiered at the prestigious Cannes film festival which turned heads and now RRR has sent shockwaves across the country for winning the Oscar in the category of Best Original Song which shows how Bollywood or shall we say Hindi cinema and Southern regional cinema have had a million dollar trajectory producing 1500 to 2000 films a year. The regional cinema box office gross alone increased to 5.3 Crores in 2022. Indian cinema has been a worldwide source of inspiration and has also influenced many renowned actors and directors. Not too long ago, famed Hollywood director Wes Anderson, who delivered films like The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), was quoted as saying “I started going [to India] because I wanted to work there. Satyajit Ray’s films are part of what attracted me to India, and I have seen and experienced a lot of his work. For me, Ray was one of the ideal role models for the kind of director I would like to be. Anderson’s film The Darjeeling Limited, which is about three brothers, was inspired by Satyajit Ray and has soundtracks composed by Ray. The film also includes a sequence on an Indian train which was borrowed by Ray from his 1966 film Nayak. Like Anderson, famed director Martin Scorsese and actor Meryl Streep also expressed their appreciation for Ray’s work. Directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Anurag Kashyap have put India on the global map for several moviegoers to explore the genre of larger than life or unlikely heroes. There’s an old saying that what happens comes back, such is the case with the number of international stars who fly into the country in search of collaborations. NMACC’s recent launch in Mumbai was an evening dubbed the “Indian Met Gala” on social media after stars like Zendaya, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz, model Gigi Hadid and Nick Jonas arrived on the red carpet donning the Indian sewing. Later, the supermodel also took to her social media to write, “A big thank you to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for the opening weekend of NMACC! It was an honor to ‘to be there to see your family’s vision come to life, in a beautiful, world-class cultural center to celebrate and cultivate India’s creations and heritage. After seeing the opening nights of “The Great Indian Musical” and “India in Fashion”, I learned so much and I know this place will inspire future generations to explore their passions – from dance to design, from music to art. If you are lucky enough to visit and see these productions – highly recommend them!!!! An unforgettable first trip to India. Lots of love.” It is safe to say that Indian arts have not only caught the attention of Hollywood. Last week, famous Turkish star Burak Deniz visited Mumbai and met actors like Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala at an event. The actor is not only the best actor in Turkey, but during the pandemic he has developed a die-hard fanbase in India for his work in The Ignorant Angels, ShahMaran, Arada and Don’t Leave. Burak also interacted with media and fans on the FICCI platform and spoke about his admiration and desire to work with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. He also shared how he came to love the two actors through their movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and PK. In the coming years, the booming OTT industry is expected to bridge the gap between international stars and Indian projects.

