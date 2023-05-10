From Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood’s new moms celebrating their first Mother’s Day





Celebrating Mother’s Day has always been a big occasion in every mom’s life. Being a mother is a really special experience. Although it can sometimes be difficult, raising a child is often very fascinating. Especially in the film industry, where actors have to maintain their luxurious lifestyle. As the trendsetters of almost everything, Bollywood celebrities also celebrate with their mothers or mothers. We have seen many famous celebrities who have recently become mothers and are already proving that they will set the perfect example to the world. They have often demonstrated that they can accept and love pregnancy while managing their professional reputation. As Mother’s Day is fast approaching, here are some new mothers in Bollywood who are honoring Mother’s Day for the first time. Alia Bhat When Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor revealed the pregnancy news, the world went crazy and fans were even more shocked and excited. On November 6, 2023, Alia and Ranbir welcomed their baby girl Raha into their lives. Ranbir and Alia said that Neetu Kapoor chose the name Raha for their daughter, which has various connotations. Sharing the news on social media, Alia wrote, And in the best news of our lives Our baby is here and what a magical girl she is. We are officially overflowing with love Blessed and Obsessed Parents!!!

Sonam Kapoor On August 20, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son. He was given the name Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Explaining the name, Sonam wrote: In Hindu scriptures, Vayu is one of the tatvas paanch. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and he is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. The actor also celebrated his son’s first month birthday and shared photos of the baby-themed birthday cake and. Sonam is enjoying motherhood in peace as she actually becomes a lovely mom to her son.

Bipasha Basu On November 12, 2022, Bipasha Basu gave birth to her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. She and husband Karan Singh Grover announced the news on social media with the caption, The physical manifestation of our love and blessings from Ma is here now and she is divine.

Nayanthara Actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh welcomed twins Uyir and Ulagam in October 2022. Vignesh shared the news on Twitter along with images of their children. Sharing on social media, writes Vignesh, Nayan and I became Amma and Appa. We are blessed with baby boy twins. All our prayers, the blessings of our ancestors combined with all the good manifestations done, came 2gethr in the form of 2 blessed babies for us Need all our blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam. Life seems brighter and more beautiful God is doubly great. pongal #WikkiNayanFamily pic.twitter.com/whFt36tS6i —Nayanthara (@NayantharaU) January 16, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jagrantv.com/en-show/from-alia-bhatt-to-sonam-kapoor-new-bollywood-moms-who-will-be-celebrating-their-first-mothers-day-rc1041807 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos