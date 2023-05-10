Entertainment
From Bollywood, politicians to netizens, here’s how India reacts to the film
It has been a few days since The Kerala Story by Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen hit theaters. As the subject is very sensitive and the plot very complicated, strong opposition was expected from certain communities and political parties.
Despite requests for a ban, the film was successfully released in many states across the country. Interestingly, the film which was intended for informational and entertainment purposes only has now led to political disparities with major politicians making strong comments in favor or against The Kerala Story.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported TKS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thrown his full support behind the film and addressed the subject during his speech in Karnataka. The Prime Minister criticized Congress for protesting the film’s release and said the film “exposed the terrorist conspiracy and the ugly side of terrorism”.
Adah Sharma, the film’s lead actress and producer, thanked the Prime Minister for mentioning their film in his speech.
West Bengal bans The Kerala Story
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee decided to ban the film citing the possibility of communal unrest. The order issued by the CM’s office indicates that the decision has been taken to avoid incidents of violence and hatred and to maintain peace in the state.
This decision by the Mamata Banerjee government was strongly disapproved of by several BJP leaders, the party’s national vice-president, Baijayant Panda, blaming the Mamata government for its decision.
“It seems The Kerala Story has seriously pissed off some people. Who? Why don’t they want the world to see the plight of young Kerala women, brainwashed and exploited by ISIS? should be banned. So they ask to the remaining masters of the old ecosystem like Mamata Banerjee to block it in their states. It won’t work,” Panda said.
The BJP Vice Chairman further urged people to watch the film and said, “India has gone beyond vote bank pressure tactics. All Indians should see this film especially our citizens Muslims, whose daughters and sisters were targeted.”
It seems that Mamata Didi is scared #BengalFiles
Mamata Banerjee certifies West Bengal as a ‘peaceful state’ when conversion violence and rape of Hindu girls occur regularly
While banning the Kerala story in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said “What is it #TheKashmirFiles ?… pic.twitter.com/7gVl89kDL5
— (@TheRudra1008) May 9, 2023
Although the government of Tamil Nadu did not ban this film, the Tamil Nadu Multiplex Association decided not to screen The Kerala Story after several Muslim groups including the Naam Tamilar Katchi started protesting the film.
On the other hand, BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh decided to make the film tax-exempt so that more people can watch it.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the release of The Kerala Story and announced that he would watch the film with his ministers and family members. BJP leaders in Bengaluru decided to watch the film as a group.
Shabana Azmi, Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher react
Kangana Ranaut was the first to respond to protests against The Kerala Story. According to her, while the High Court has said that the film cannot be banned as it does not show anyone in a bad light, but only focuses on the activities of the terrorist organization ISIS, those who oppose the release are terrorists.
Director of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri has warned The Kerala Story team that they will receive a lot of insults and hate and that their life will not be the same after this release.
Popular actor Anupam Kher, who was the main star of The Kashmir Files, also supported the film and said he was happy that the reality films are doing so well.
Veteran actress Shabana Azmi said that while the censorship board passed the film, no one had the right to boycott it.
Social media has mixed reactions
Social media reacted strongly to The Kerala Story. Most of the users supported him and a few even cited real examples of such cases of love jihad and atrocities on Hindu girls. Of course, there are some who have called it propaganda; and some statements and comments even sparked violence in some parts of the country.
Any star or rating will not do justice to the facts that have been shown in the history of Kerala!
I was stunned, shocked and angry after watching the movie!
Love Jihad is a reality. Wake up! Save your daughters and sisters. pic.twitter.com/AzIEIHMUyp
—BALA (@erbmjha) May 9, 2023
I watched the history of Kerala with the people of my Lok Sabha constituency.
The elephant in the room, however, closed the eyes of many. The story-driven film portrays the sad truth about society’s ills. Glad someone chose to fight radicalism and save our… pic.twitter.com/yWZvwaPngi
— Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) May 9, 2023
In a nutshell, despite all the threats to ban the movie, most Indians have accepted it as truth and are in favor of watching The Kerala Story.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
