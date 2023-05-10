Port Townsend in the spotlight of the Key City show





PORT TOWNSEND — Key City Public Theater’s annual Artist CoLab presents “City of Dreams” Thursday through Sunday. Shows are at 7 p.m. each day with matinees at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the theater, 419 Washington St., Port Townsend. Tickets are $45 for premium, $40 for selection, and $35 for general seating. The pay-what-you-wish dates are the 7 p.m. Thursday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday shows. “City of Dreams” takes its title from the Port Townsend guide edited by Peter Simpson. It will feature each of the 10 dancers who have chosen to make Jefferson County their home, according to Kat Agudo, audience services manager. “In addition to celebrating the salient characteristics of each individual, the coin will also affirm community and shared values,” Agudo said. Featured dancers are Abbie Doll, Aili Emilia, Lauren Ehnebuske, Lisa Flores, Ashley A. Friend, Don Halquist, Anna Hansen, Camille Hildebrandt, Rae Kala and Stephanie Sanders. Choreographer/dancer Bill Evans and composer/musician Linda Dowdell first worked together in Seattle at the Bill Evans Dance Seattle School and Company. In the early 1980s they worked in Port Townsend in summer homes produced by Centrum. Their last performance dates back to August 1984 at the Joe Wheeler Theatre. Both artists now live on the Olympic Peninsula. In recent years they have worked together again in performances at Fort Worden and the Key City Public Theater. “City of Dreams” is their latest collaboration. When asked to suggest a composer who wrote a range of works that might be suitable for this project, Dowdell suggested Harold Arlen. Evans found a recording of a New York benefit show in which a number of iconic Broadway veterans sang Arlen’s songs. The album creates a sense of community while showcasing each performer. “Evans found it perfect for this new work and created a solo showcasing the personal strengths of each of the 10 dancers in this show,” Agudo said. He then asked Dowdell to create and perform original arrangements for group dances that explore community and connect the 10 solos. The 90-minute show will offer a dance/music journey through a wide range of emotions and moods, Agudo said. It will start with Dowdell playing an original arrangement of Get Happy and end with his performance of Over the Rainbow. Arlen’s other songs are This Time the Dream’s on Me, With the Warm Sun Upon Me, A Woman’s Prerogative, Any Place I Hang My Hat is Home, When the Sun Comes Out, It’s Only a Paper Moon, The Eagle and Me , I Wonder What Happened To Me Emphasize The Positive Come Rain or Shine and Don’t Like Goodbyes. For more information, visit KeyCityPublicTheatre.org, email [email protected], or meet in person during box office hours of 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 10:30-1:30 a.m. Sunday.





