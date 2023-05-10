Bollywood Odyssey: A new book that deconstructs Bollywood music

Bollywood music, while crucial to a film’s success and legacy, has always existed on its own. After all, there are tons of bad or mediocre Bollywood movies that feature sublime music composed by masters. It is in the service of this inimitable world that retired IRS (Indian Revenue Service) officer Ajay Mankotia wrote his recently published book Bollywood Odyssey: The Singing Taxmans’ journey into film music (Redomania). The book is a collection of profiles of the iconic singers, music composers and lyricists who created some of the most famous Bollywood songs of all time, from the Mangeshkar sisters to Madan Mohan, Khayyam, RD and SD Burman and many more. , Ajay has done a beautiful job of chronicling their ups and downs.

Music Director SD Burman during a song recording at HMV studios in Bombay. His son Rahul Dev Burman (RD Burman) plays sitar. | Photo credit: The HINDUS ARCHIVES

Since his youth, Ajay has been a Bollywood music geek. In the 1950s, his mother Usha and his late maternal uncle Satish both worked at All India Radio; the first as a singer and the second as a music composer. Thanks to this journey and the passion he has maintained throughout his life, Ajay is a veritable encyclopedia of Bollywood, as I discovered during a telephone interview.

Prem jogan ban ke, the song sequence featuring Dilip Kumar and Madhubala in the film Mughal-e-Azam. | Photo credit: Hindu Archives

The lyrics we had in Bollywood in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s were written by poets, Ajay said. They had the necessary sensitivity, the sensitivity required for such work. They were aware of the struggles of the marginalized. They also had the vocabulary and skills to express romantic sentiment. It was very different from the lyrics we hear these days, which are quite forgettable in comparison.

Recurring themes

Ray and Kishore Kumar. | Photo credit: Hindu Archives

This tension between art and business is one of the book’s recurring themes and, one might say, one of the dominant narratives in all of Bollywood. As in the essay on composer Jaidev, Ajay describes one of his songs in this manner, which clearly shows that business concerns were the last thing on Jaidev’s mind.

It was not a commercial concoction; it didn’t earn instant applause. It wasn’t a fun, hummable dance number. It was serious, complex, layered; inspired by Hindustani classical and folk music. He wove a rich tapestry of musical and lyrical nuance. There was a subtle shift in pace and mood. It was hard to appreciate on first listen; but it grew on you, enveloping you in its complexity: raag-based structure, leisurely rhythm, soothing orchestration, sensitive lyrics and a myriad of musical variations.

Sahir Ludhianvi. , Photo credit: Hindu Archives

Ajay Mankotia is equally insightful about the political influences of the artists featured here. For example, here is his assessment of the great Sahir Ludhianvi. If his poems and his words had a bitter tenor, it was because he was overwhelmed by the circumstances that surrounded him. It is this rare sensitivity to the fate of the exploited sections that has formed the cornerstone of his poetry. In his highly acclaimed poem Talkhiyan, he spoke forcefully about the structures of exploitation and their agents like the capitalist, the loan shark, the priest and others. While he was critical of the nation and cynical about politics, he never lost faith in the collective power of people.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri in Abhimaan. | Photo credit: Hindu Archives

bollywood odyssey understands very well the multimodal role of the composer in Bollywood. In many cases, the composer has a duty almost as important as that of the filmmaker. Could we imagine films like rock star Or Abhimaan without their songs? We can’t, because the music and the emotions it contains are part of the skeletal structure of the film. Because of this unavoidable truth, the task of composers becomes massively collaborative, requiring some creative synergy from all parties involved. As Ajay said during our interview, there are so many creative and pragmatic decisions during this process. Which singers to use for which song, how long should a song be compared to the scenes immediately before and after, which raags or symphonies are best suited to bring out grief, express love or remorse or patriotism, the possibilities are endless and the best typesetters know when to use a particular tool and how.

RD Burman with playback singer Mohammed Rafi and actor Dev Anand during a rehearsal session. | Photo credit: Hindu Archives

bollywood odyssey is highly recommended if you are a newbie to Bollywood. It will give you an overview of the classics and educate you on the fundamentals of Bollywood music. And if you’re a hardcore Bollywood geek, pick up the book and you might just learn something new.