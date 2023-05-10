Leonia NJ ‘MASH’ actor’s home sold for $1.8 million. Look at

Before it was home to Alan Alda, the famous actor who played an army surgeon on television, a Park Avenue Colonial was the home of a true war hero.

Recently listed for around $1.8 million, 177 Park Ave. is in one of Leonia’s most desirable neighborhoods, said Rosemarie Bracco, owner of Cavalier Realty Group. Still, 177 Park has more than its location to offer, she said.

The house has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a dining room with custom stained glass windows. The kitchen is outfitted with high-end appliances, marble countertops, and a beverage station with its own sink. In the back yard of the nearly half acre lot, there is a full size tennis court and a large garage.

At the end of the 20th century, it was home to Alda and his multi-talented wife of over 65 years, Arlene. The two moved to Leonia in 1963 and spent nearly 40 years in the borough before selling the house in 2002.

Down the street from All Saints Church and steps from Overpeck County Park, the home was built circa 1926 for 36-year-old James C. Stagg. The Leonia native was a captain in the US Signal Corps during World War I. He was also vice president and treasurer of Cornish Wire Co. Inc., a New York-based producer of radio and electrical wires, and the father of Betsy Stagg. .

The house of an army hero

Stagg, an ambulance driver for the Red Cross Northern Valley Motor Corps, also lived at 177 Park with her husband, future Major Henry L. Mills. Enlisted in August 1941, the two quickly separated, while Mills enlisted the following month in the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Leaving his pregnant wife at 177 Park, Mills flew to Tulsa to train as a service pilot before being sent overseas to Merseyside in the UK. There, the former U.S. Marine joined No. 71 “Eagle” Squadron as a pilot officer in the days before U.S. involvement in World War II combat, according to records held by the ‘American Air Museum in Britain.

In October 1942, Mills transferred to the United States Air Force. He racked up six victories in dogfights before becoming a casualty himself on March 6, 1944. After this dogfight, the newly promoted Major was shot down. His engine failed and he was forced to jump over enemy territory. Area newspapers reported that Mills, 28, was missing.

In May, however, United States War Department officials informed Stagg, then Mrs. Mills, that her husband had been captured. Mills was a POW held at Stalag Luft III, a German camp in Poland.

After a forced march as Soviet forces converged on the camp in early 1945, Mills and his fellow prisoners were liberated by American forces in April 1945. On May 8, 1945, VE Day, he sent a telegram to Stagg , reported The Record. . He asked her to come to New York so he could see his 2-year-old son, Henry Jr., for the first time. Mills was removed from his position the following year, and in 1947 he founded Mills, Talbot and Co., which still operates as an electrical supply sales company.

Later home of Alan Alda

Although respected in his own right, Mills would not be the most famous person to reside at 177 Park. That title may forever belong to six-time Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Alda. Relatively unknown when he arrived in Leonia, Alda in the early 1960s was booming in the theater world. He and his wife, Arlene, nonetheless made a conscious decision to relocate outside of New York City rather than Los Angeles.

Proximity to Broadway, where Alda would be nominated for the 1966 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, would prove vital. Still, Arlene has repeatedly blamed the decision on her family. Originally from the Bronx, she said the couple wanted their children to live in a neighborhood where they could walk to school safely and play around the neighborhood.

Arlene Alda was a Fulbright scholar who became a professional clarinetist with the Houston Symphony Orchestra. She retired after marrying Alda, however, to raise the couple’s three children. In her spare time, she became an award-winning photographer and author of children’s books.

Although Alda made it big in Hollywood in the 1970s with the hit show “MASH”, Leonia remained her home. While filming the series from 1972 to 1983, Alda returned home on weekends.

In a 1973 interview with the Star-Phoenix of Saskatchewan, Alda said the separation was not easy, but it was “better than uprooting the family.” At the time, her daughters were 12, 13 and 14 years old.

“It would be a mistake to transplant them to Hollywood, where they would become appendages to my success,” he said. “Here in LA, people are kind of terribly self-aware of their status and position. But back home, we’re treated as individuals, each of us being accepted for who we are.”