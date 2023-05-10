George RR Martin on ‘the most important problem’ facing Hollywood writers

The Writers Guild of America strike continues! Last week, WGA Hollywood writers put down their pens and took to the picket line to campaign on a lot of important questionsfrom greater job security to regulations on the use of AI to better residual payments from streaming companies.

The other day, A song of ice and fire author George RR Martin took to his blog to weigh in on the strike, expressing his “full, complete and unequivocal support” for the WGA. Martin himself has been a member of the guild for some time; he worked in Hollywood for about a decade before he started writing the Game Of Thrones books, which he also helped adapt for television.

So when Martin talks about this stuff, he knows what he’s talking about. Yesterday he published an article on what he considers to be the most pressing concern of striking writers.

George RR Martin explains why ‘mini-theatres’ are destroying the screenwriting career path

“I want to say a few words about what I believe to be THE most important issue in the current writers’ strike: the so-called ‘mini-rooms’ which the Guild hopes to abolish, and the terrible impact they are having on writers at the start of their careers,” Martin wrote on his Not a blog.

What exactly are “mini-coins”, you might ask? In short, these are very condensed versions of a traditional TV writers room; the writers get together to write scripts for a few weeks and then most of them are basically let go to go get more gigs while a few senior writers take those scripts and oversee their release into production.

This is a new trend that has emerged largely in the age of streaming, when TV seasons generally have fewer episodes than before. Things were different when Martin worked as a writer in Hollywood, as he explained:

A look at my own career can be instructive. For the first fourteen years of my career, I wrote only prose; a few novels, and lots of stories for ANALOG, ASIMOV’S, and various other SF magazines and anthologies. Although I loved television, I never dreamed of writing for it until 1985, when CBS decided to release a new version of THE TWILIGHT ZONE, and executive producer Phil DeGuere invited me to write an episode for them. An independent scenario; that’s how you started back then. I decided to give it a shot…and Phil and his team liked what I did. So much so that a few days after the delivery, I received an offer to become part of the staff. Before I really knew what had happened, I was on my way to Los Angeles on a six-week contract as an editor, at Guild minimum wage, scripts against. (In the 80s, Staff Writer was the lowest rung on the ladder. You could tell, because it was the only job with “writer” in the title).

As an editor at Twilight Area, Martin’s work didn’t end when he finished the screenplay. “I wrote five screenplays in my season and a half on [The Twilight Zone], and I was deeply involved in every aspect of every single one of them,” he said. “I participated in the castings. I worked with the directors. I was present at the reading table.

“The Last Defender of Camelot” was the first of my scripts to go into production, and I was on set every day. I watched the stunt guys rehearse the climactic sword fight (in the hall of the set of ST ELSEWHERE, as it turned out), and I was there when they shot that scene and someone zigzagged so that he should have zagged and a stuntman’s nose was cut off…a visceral lesson in the kind of thing that can go wrong. With Phil and Jim and Harvey Frand (our executive producer, another great guy who taught me a lot), I watched dailies every day. Once the episode was boxed, I sat in some post-production and watched the editors work their magic. I also learned from them.

As he became familiar with the production, Martin was able to rise through the ranks in Hollywood, becoming an editor for The twilight zone season 2, then executive story editor for The beauty and the Beastand eventually showrunner for the sci-fi series Doorswho shot a pilot for ABC before being cast aside.

“NONE OF THIS would have been possible, without the things I learned about TWILIGHT ZONE as a writer and story editor,” Martin wrote. “I was the youngest of the junior writers, maybe a (rather) hot young writer in the SF world, but on TV I was so green I would have been invisible on a green screen. And that is, in my opinion, the most important thing the Guild is fighting for. The right to have that kind of career path. To allow new writers, young writers, and yes prose writers, to climb the same ladder.

George RR Martin: “Mini-halls are an abomination… if nothing else, the WGA must win this on this issue”

Now, with mini-theatres, studios want screenwriters to write their scripts and leave, without giving them the chance to participate in filming and editing. This is something the WGA is pushing against in its negotiations with the American Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The response from AMPTP has not been great.

“One of the things the AMPTP has advanced in its latest offer to the WGA is that some writers could be brought onto sets as unpaid interns, to ‘follow’ and ‘watch,'” Martin explained. “Even that will not be an absolute right. Maybe they will be admitted, maybe not. These are the people who wrote the filmed stories, who created the characters, who wrote the words that the actors say. I was MUCH more than that in 1985, just like every other television writer at the time.

Juniors may have worked up to six months on the show. All in a room, with other writers. But they will not be part of the cast. They will not meet the director. They will not be read at the table. No one will bring them into the editing room so the editor can explain what he’s doing. The executive producer won’t sit down and go over the budget with them (like Harvey Frand did with me), or patiently explain why they can’t have nine mattes or this huge edit. They will not share lunch with the stars. If a stuntman’s nose is cut off, they’ll have to read VARIETY, because they’ll be in another room on another show. Mini-rooms are abominations, and AMPTP’s refusal to pay screenwriters to stay with their shows through production – as part of the JOB, for which they must be paid, not as than a tourist – is not only wrong, it’s incredibly myopic. If the Story Editors of 2023 aren’t allowed to gain production experience, where do studios think the Showrunners of 2033 will come from? If nothing else, the WGA must win this on this issue. No matter how long it may take.

Hear hear. We will monitor further developments in the strike.

