Entertainment
George RR Martin on ‘the most important problem’ facing Hollywood writers
The Writers Guild of America strike continues! Last week, WGA Hollywood writers put down their pens and took to the picket line to campaign on a lot of important questionsfrom greater job security to regulations on the use of AI to better residual payments from streaming companies.
The other day, A song of ice and fire author George RR Martin took to his blog to weigh in on the strike, expressing his “full, complete and unequivocal support” for the WGA. Martin himself has been a member of the guild for some time; he worked in Hollywood for about a decade before he started writing the Game Of Thrones books, which he also helped adapt for television.
So when Martin talks about this stuff, he knows what he’s talking about. Yesterday he published an article on what he considers to be the most pressing concern of striking writers.
George RR Martin explains why ‘mini-theatres’ are destroying the screenwriting career path
“I want to say a few words about what I believe to be THE most important issue in the current writers’ strike: the so-called ‘mini-rooms’ which the Guild hopes to abolish, and the terrible impact they are having on writers at the start of their careers,” Martin wrote on his Not a blog.
What exactly are “mini-coins”, you might ask? In short, these are very condensed versions of a traditional TV writers room; the writers get together to write scripts for a few weeks and then most of them are basically let go to go get more gigs while a few senior writers take those scripts and oversee their release into production.
This is a new trend that has emerged largely in the age of streaming, when TV seasons generally have fewer episodes than before. Things were different when Martin worked as a writer in Hollywood, as he explained:
A look at my own career can be instructive. For the first fourteen years of my career, I wrote only prose; a few novels, and lots of stories for ANALOG, ASIMOV’S, and various other SF magazines and anthologies. Although I loved television, I never dreamed of writing for it until 1985, when CBS decided to release a new version of THE TWILIGHT ZONE, and executive producer Phil DeGuere invited me to write an episode for them. An independent scenario; that’s how you started back then. I decided to give it a shot…and Phil and his team liked what I did. So much so that a few days after the delivery, I received an offer to become part of the staff. Before I really knew what had happened, I was on my way to Los Angeles on a six-week contract as an editor, at Guild minimum wage, scripts against. (In the 80s, Staff Writer was the lowest rung on the ladder. You could tell, because it was the only job with “writer” in the title).
As an editor at Twilight Area, Martin’s work didn’t end when he finished the screenplay. “I wrote five screenplays in my season and a half on [The Twilight Zone], and I was deeply involved in every aspect of every single one of them,” he said. “I participated in the castings. I worked with the directors. I was present at the reading table.
“The Last Defender of Camelot” was the first of my scripts to go into production, and I was on set every day. I watched the stunt guys rehearse the climactic sword fight (in the hall of the set of ST ELSEWHERE, as it turned out), and I was there when they shot that scene and someone zigzagged so that he should have zagged and a stuntman’s nose was cut off…a visceral lesson in the kind of thing that can go wrong. With Phil and Jim and Harvey Frand (our executive producer, another great guy who taught me a lot), I watched dailies every day. Once the episode was boxed, I sat in some post-production and watched the editors work their magic. I also learned from them.
As he became familiar with the production, Martin was able to rise through the ranks in Hollywood, becoming an editor for The twilight zone season 2, then executive story editor for The beauty and the Beastand eventually showrunner for the sci-fi series Doorswho shot a pilot for ABC before being cast aside.
“NONE OF THIS would have been possible, without the things I learned about TWILIGHT ZONE as a writer and story editor,” Martin wrote. “I was the youngest of the junior writers, maybe a (rather) hot young writer in the SF world, but on TV I was so green I would have been invisible on a green screen. And that is, in my opinion, the most important thing the Guild is fighting for. The right to have that kind of career path. To allow new writers, young writers, and yes prose writers, to climb the same ladder.
George RR Martin: “Mini-halls are an abomination… if nothing else, the WGA must win this on this issue”
Now, with mini-theatres, studios want screenwriters to write their scripts and leave, without giving them the chance to participate in filming and editing. This is something the WGA is pushing against in its negotiations with the American Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The response from AMPTP has not been great.
“One of the things the AMPTP has advanced in its latest offer to the WGA is that some writers could be brought onto sets as unpaid interns, to ‘follow’ and ‘watch,'” Martin explained. “Even that will not be an absolute right. Maybe they will be admitted, maybe not. These are the people who wrote the filmed stories, who created the characters, who wrote the words that the actors say. I was MUCH more than that in 1985, just like every other television writer at the time.
Juniors may have worked up to six months on the show. All in a room, with other writers. But they will not be part of the cast. They will not meet the director. They will not be read at the table. No one will bring them into the editing room so the editor can explain what he’s doing. The executive producer won’t sit down and go over the budget with them (like Harvey Frand did with me), or patiently explain why they can’t have nine mattes or this huge edit. They will not share lunch with the stars. If a stuntman’s nose is cut off, they’ll have to read VARIETY, because they’ll be in another room on another show.
Mini-rooms are abominations, and AMPTP’s refusal to pay screenwriters to stay with their shows through production – as part of the JOB, for which they must be paid, not as than a tourist – is not only wrong, it’s incredibly myopic. If the Story Editors of 2023 aren’t allowed to gain production experience, where do studios think the Showrunners of 2033 will come from?
If nothing else, the WGA must win this on this issue. No matter how long it may take.
Hear hear. We will monitor further developments in the strike.
To stay up to date on all things fantasy, sci-fi and WiC, follow our complete Facebook page and subscribe to our exclusive newsletter.
Get HBO, Starz, Showtime and MORE FREE with a 7-Day Risk-Free Free Trial of Amazon Channels
|
Sources
2/ https://winteriscoming.net/2023/05/09/george-rr-martin-on-his-biggest-concern-the-writers-hollywood-wga-strike-must-resolve/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ministry of Communication and Informatics
- George RR Martin on ‘the most important problem’ facing Hollywood writers
- Oklahoma State Teases New Football Kits, Announcement Wednesday
- Jrmie Le Febvre appointed CEO of SMCPs Fursac
- Asia plunges ahead of US inflation report
- Huawei’s Tech4City competition challenges young people to tackle healthcare and education challenges with technology
- BBC news channel viewership drops by 1 million viewers after merger – Deadline
- Hear why the former Russian politician said Putin was afraid on Victory Day
- A geologist expects earthquakes to hit Egypt and Ethiopia
- To achieve peace, Ukraine and Russia must feel safe | Russia–Ukraine War
- Why is PM Modi in Rajasthan?
- Turkey’s closely watched vote could set the country on a new path