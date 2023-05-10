6 Bollywood divas we’d love to see play MOM character; Alia Bhatt in Kareena Kapoor





Mother’s Day is fast approaching and even if you must be busy planning the day with your dearest mom, we have something very interesting for you. There is no doubt that Bollywood has given us some of the most iconic motherly characters that we will never tire of watching again and again. But, have you really thought about what it would look like if Bolly divas who are still in their 30s and 40s would look like if they played moms on screen. So, this Mother’s Day, here is the list of some Bollywood gworlies who would do a fabulous job taking on this difficult role. Bollywood Divas who can play the best mom character Deepika Padukone With her versatile acting skills and charismatic screen presence, Deepika could effortlessly embody the role of a loving mother. And for that we don’t even have to wait long because the reports are to be believed then Deepika will be the one to portray the role of Ranbir Kapoors character of Shiva of Brahmastra in the second installment of the astraverse. Alia Bhat Alia has proven herself as an actress time and time again and could bring a fresh, youthful energy to the role of mother. She could easily portray the role of a mother having a baby in her youth given that Alia herself became a mother in her late twenties. kareena kapoor khan Kareena is a seasoned actress who could bring her own style and grace to the role of mother. Kareena has never played such a role in her career, and at this time as a mother of two herself, we’d love to see how bebo is a mother in real life through her reel portrayal. Anouchka Sharma Anushka’s natural acting style and emotional abilities could help her excel in portraying the role of a mother on screen. She would do a fabulous job on screen because we just can’t get enough of Vamika, which makes us think how cool she would be to try out for the role of a mother. Kangana Ranaut With her bold and unconventional approach to acting, Kangana can easily take on a challenging role that involves strong character and maternal instincts. She is a gem in herself and an acting powerhouse, it would indeed be a pleasure to see her play the part Taapsee Pannu Finally, we think Taapsee’s talent and versatility as an actress could make her an excellent choice for an on-screen motherly role. She previously played the role of a housewife who spoke out against the patriarchal system and a strong girl in the movie Pink. For Tapsee, playing a mother role can be something she can effortlessly carry and perform better than many veteran actresses.

