Broadway star sings ‘Bud Light is gay’ amid Dylan Mulvaney row





A Broadway actor has joined the chorus of voices around Bud Light’s ‘controversial’ Dylan Mulvaney after he dubbed the beer ‘painfully gay’ in a satirical song addressing the recent anti-trans backlash against the brand. The Book of Mormon Star PJ Adzima, who currently plays Elder McKinley on the hit Broadway show, shared the hilarious ditty on Instagram, shedding light on Bud Light’s unexpected ally status following his decision to use the actor and trans influencer Mulvaney to advertise his beer. The wildly disproportionate reaction to Mulvaney’s unique social media post has seen fanatics sending bomb threats to beer makers, destroying shelves of beer and, in the case of a conservative dad, attempting to brew their own 100% beer without an alarm clock. With Mulvaney’s backing from gay bars in Chicago, Whoopi Goldberg and brands like Maybelline and Nike, Bud Light now has another backer in its corner in the form of Adzima. The actor shared footage of himself performing the track, which was co-written by Emmy-nominated composer Eli Brolin and aptly named “Bud Light.” “Bud light. Liberal beer, so drink it if you cis or queer, baby,” Girls5Eva The actor sings while donning a Bud Light baseball cap and enjoying a can of the drink on stage. The song continues: “So drink like America swallows the lies of the alt-right. Swallow it as we swallow the terror that keeps us up at night. “Bud Light, so painfully gay, now I’m gonna eat one for LGBTQIA.” Adzima ends the song by taking a sip and saying, “I’m not sure I mentioned it, but Bud Light is gay.” Bud Light brewer Anheuser-Busch has been at the center of controversy since Mulvaney’s ad was shared on April 1 and the furor doesn’t seem to die down, with Mulvaney facing unrelenting transphobic hatred. Anheuser-Busch chief executive Brendan Whitworth addressed the backlash on April 14, seemingly distancing the company from Mulvaney, saying Bud Light never intended to be part of a divisive discussion. folks. Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called the influencer one of America’s biggest pedophiles today in a now-deleted podcast episode, while Republican musician Kid Rock posted a video of himself training to shoot beer cans. On April 28, Mulvaney broke his silence by telling his followers: I’ve always tried to like everyone. even people [who] make it really difficult. I think it’s okay to be frustrated with someone or confused, but what I struggle to understand is the need to dehumanize and be cruel. I don’t think that’s fair. Dehumanization has never fixed anything in history.

