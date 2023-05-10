Hollywood veteran Hal Linden reflects on Israel@75

As Israel celebrates 75 years of independence, the beloved actor, who was 17 in 1948, reflects on his father’s ardent Zionism, his own heritage and what he wants the next generation to know on the Jewish state.

(JNS) Before starring in hit 1970s sitcom Barney Miller, Hal Linden was just an ordinary kid growing up in the Bronx, NY The son of Lithuanian immigrants, Linden’s childhood in the 1930s and 1940s consisted of going to football games with his father and playing in the street with other children. In my neighborhood, you were either Jewish or Italian, he recalls.

Linden, 92, is as witty and charismatic as ever. While other Hollywood veterans of his generation are well into retirement, he’s still racking up movie credits with his latest appearance on Jonah Hills You People., featuring Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and a parade of other top celebrities.

Entertaining millions of people on television, on the big screen and on stage has always been a passion for Linden. However, several decades ago, he discovered another lifelong calling: Israel.

My father was an ardent Zionist, Linden said. He co-founded the Order of the Sons of Zion, which later became Bnei Zion. He was also the leader of the Harlem Zionists.

Although Linden cannot pinpoint when her father, Charles Lipshitz, decided to join the Zionist cause, he ruminates that she may have been motivated by the same reason her father came to the States. -United. Had he stayed in Lithuania, he would have been conscripted into the Tsars’ army and turned into cannon fodder, Linden said.

As the Jewish homeland celebrates 75 years of independence, Linden, which also serves as Jewish National Fund-USA national spokesperson, remembers exactly where he was when David Ben-Gurion declared the State of Israel on May 14, 1948.

I remember walking into our living room. The lights were off and I found my father sitting in the dark. I turned on the lights and saw him cry. Abundant tears streamed down his face because he had just learned that we had restored the State of Israel. Here is a man who devoted his whole life to this one ambition, and now it was achieved.

As an American-born Jew, Linden admits he didn’t fully understand why the Jewish people needed a second country. However, following a confluence of factors, including the ensuing attacks on Israel by Arab armies and the exposure of Nazi atrocities, he said: The thing that helped me understand my fathers Why behind his Zionism as well as why we the Jewish people need Israel happened when I learned that the British had stopped Holocaust survivors from arriving in Israel. All of a sudden the politics of the world became clear and I finally understood why we needed a home.

Linden said that after his appointment as spokesperson for the Jewish National Fund-USA in 1997, all my fathers worked and his Zionist passion returned to me, his work became my passion.

At the time, my understanding of the Jewish National Fund-USA was limited to knowing that they were the Blue Box people. It’s only when my wife and I traveled with them to Israel that I started to see what they were doing with it too water, medical centers, R&D, and more. My wife and I were so impressed with this trip that she became a founding member of their Sapphire Company.

Linden added: During our travels in Israel, I became fascinated by [Jewish National Fund-USAs] philanthropic investments in water infrastructure.

Linden was so inspired by how the organization was changing Israel’s water narrative that he made a large donation in his father’s and mother’s name to support the Neve Ur Water Reservoir.

As Israel’s milestone birthday celebrations unfold around the world, Linden doesn’t mince words when it comes to her advice for the next generation. Put yourself in my place, children. I spent my youth ignoring what was happening in the world until the world came back to remind us that we are Jews. I am a totally secular Jew, but Judaism is a tribe of which we have a common history. My father’s story was the pogroms in Eastern Europe. My story is the Holocaust in Europe. Today, you only need to open the newspaper to see why we must be united in support of our one and only homeland.

He added: This is not about politics. It is a question of people. People often tell me, you’re so involved in Jewish affairs, but you’re not religious! And I answer, yes, I am not an observer of our common history since the [Spanish] Inquisition to the Holocaust, we must maintain a homeland for the Jews.

Despite his worries about the current state of world affairs, Linden remains a half-full guy. I always have a positive vision of our future because each time, we defeated those who opposed us and we won.