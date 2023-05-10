A new theater company is offering a production





PORT TOWNSEND — Saltfire Theater, a new theater company in East Jefferson County, will present “All in the Timing,” beginning Thursday. The play at Vintage by Port Townsend Vineyards, 725 Water St., will run through Sunday, as well as May 18-21. Curtain time will be 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be pre-purchased online at saltfiretheatre.org. They vary from $10 to $20, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. There are pay-at-the-door options. “With five diverse one-act comedies, David Ives’ ‘All in the Timing’ is a witty, romantic, absurd and existential theatrical evening,” Saltfire Theater board member Genevieve Barlow said in A press release. All In the Timing is directed by Genevieve Barlow and features a cast of 13 local actors, many of whom are familiar faces to Jefferson County audiences who saw Saltfire’s inaugural 2022 production of “As You Like It.” One-act separate plays are intended to be performed as a set. They are: • The Philadelphia, in which a man discovers he has entered a strange pocket of the universe where the only way to get what he wants is to ask for the opposite. • Words, Words, Words takes the infinite monkey theorem – the idea that given enough time, three monkeys in a room could possibly compose any given text, including Shakespeare’s Hamlet – and turns it into reality. • The Universal Language, in which a shy young woman trusts her fraudulent language tutor, who is changed for the better when he discovers the language they share: not the invented Unamunda he claims to speak fluently, but rather the language of love. • Sure Thing, in which a couple on a first date have the ability to reset and try again whenever they say the wrong thing. • Variations on the Death of Leon Trotsky presents the famous poetic and dying Marxist, over and over and over again. Saltfire is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that survives on donations. For more information, call 360-301-8865 or email [email protected]​





