Priyanka Chopra admits dating her Bollywood co-stars; revealed to be a ‘self-destructive doormat’ in a relationship before marriage





Priyanka Chopra is on fire, and after speaking out about being stuck in the industry, the Desi girl Kaur claimed to be in a relationship with almost every co-star she worked with. Priyanka is said to have had affairs with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, and more, and now by calling it out in her latest podcast interview, she all but confirms those claims. episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast has proven to be a doormat and self-destructive in every relationship she’s been in and speaking highly of her husband Nick Jonas, she revealed: “I went from relationship to relationship to relationship. I don’t am not given time at all between relationships, until my last. I always ended up dating the actors I worked with or the people I met on my set. I just thought I had an idea of ​​what a relationship should be like, and I kept looking for that and trying to fit the people that came into my life into my idea of ​​that relationship.” Also Read – When Karan Johar Asked Shahid Kapoor If He Erased Ex Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan From His Memories Priyanka Chopra – I would literally become like a doormat Read also – Jee Le Zaraa: Reema Kagti reveals when the filming of Priyanka Chopra-Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif will begin Before meeting Nick, Priyanka thought about giving time because “repeating the mistake always made me feel like I needed to be the keeper, always felt like it was okay to cancel my job, job, meeting or priority to make sure it was supported It was so normalized in my brain for so long that I ended up giving power away in such a biased way that I don’t I’ve never stood up for myself. I’d literally become like a doormat, and I’d be like, ‘Okay, that’s good because, you know, that’s what women have been told for so long: that our role is to bring the family together, or that you have to put your man at ease when he comes home”. Also Read – Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Other Bollywood Stars Exquisite Car Collections [Watch Video] Obviously, it’s a blast, and the entire podcast interview drops at 5:30 p.m. today. Priyanka is currently promoting her Hollywood movie Love Again. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

