Queen Cleopatra criticizes the idea that you need a white actor is quite insidious | Television & radio

JThere is often debate over whether real-life subjects are better suited for dramatic or documentary treatment, with the fundamental (but admittedly overly simplistic) belief being that documentaries are primarily for education while theater is for entertainment. Netflix’s docudrama Queen Cleopatra tries to have its cake and eat it, too: It has all the campy fun of Cleopatra the soap opera in dramatic re-enactments, but weaves it in with the direct expertise of college talking heads. Despite the impressive credentials of these historians, the drama eclipses the testimony at every turn. Executive producer Jada Pinkett Smith delivers the storytelling with a smugness so dark it sucks the joy out of the atmosphere. It’s a delightfully fun drama weighed down by the serious need to educate.

The biggest buzz about the latest Netflix came from the casting of a light-brown, curly-haired Cleopatra who drew outcry from those who insisted she couldn’t be black. This insistence on his whiteness is curious, as much of his lineage (including his mother’s race) is unknown. His Macedonian roots had passed eight generations in Egypt at the time of his birth, and many details of his family tree have been lost to the annals of time. But while that uncertainty opens her up to being played by a number of actors, it’s worth noting that some see blue-eyed Elizabeth Taylor and Israeli Wonder Woman Gal Gadot as more accurate. The precise texture of Cleopatra’s skin and hair is subject to speculation, but the default whiteness is insidious and ridiculous. The cultural acceptance of an image of a beautiful white woman with a jet-black straight bob doesn’t make it a fact, as her portraits of the time are limited to coins alongside, and accounts of her breathtaking appearance were written hundreds of years later. his death.

In this docudrama, she’s played by Adele James, a mixed-race actress with a glorious crown of dark curls who brings fierce intelligence to her portrayal of Cleopatra. James incorporates the queen’s inner turmoil into every step of her journey, from a naïve princess poring over texts in the libraries of Alexandria to a formidable queen who would rather die than succumb to a life of servitude. It’s hard not to feel that she is the program’s greatest strength.

The series gives little importance to the particular skin color of its protagonist, given the uncertainty of his appearance. In fact, it suggests that people tend to view Cleopatra as their proxy. African-American scholar Professor Shelley P Haley says that, like her grandmother, she describes her as black. Dr Islam Issa says he imagines her as having the same pale brown skin and curly hair as him. To identify it as one thing or another is little more than guesswork and assumes that race is, or ever was, a fixed concept.

Yet despite their solid credentials and knowledge of its origins, the talking heads routinely feel more like fans than historians. Some of their ideas sound like fanfiction, especially when they speculate on the quality of Cleopatra’s lover. Considering the two millennia that have passed, portraying her with Caesars dates seems too salacious, but to their credit, the actors execute her with searing aplomb. It illustrates how successful it could have been as a campy drama where the dramatic license could have turned into a full sexy soap opera. It’s clear they want to have a little fun with the documentary elements, but using terms like ghost to describe Marc Antony’s three-year absence seems incongruous. James’ characterization of Cleopatra as a badass woman seems pulled from contemporary graphic novels, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. A non-fiction sexing one of the most powerful women who ever lived, espousing the knowledge of her bedroom prowess, however, is a tougher proposition.