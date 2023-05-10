Chanel Goes to Hollywood: Hotpants and Catsuits Hit the Town with Glitz | Chanel





FFashion doesn’t always have to be serious, shrugged Bruno Pavlovsky, Chanel’s fashion president, as a troupe of high-ponytailed roller skaters in glittering lame jumpsuits weaved a line of conga on a California basketball court and Patrice Rushens 1982 dancefloor classic Forget Me Nots blasted from the speakers. Chanel shows don’t normally end with Snoop Dogg on stage asking the crowd: Do we have weed smokers in the house? But the house of the neat tweed suit and the little black dress has been in an unusually high mood lately. A week after a 6-foot furry tribute to Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved pet cat stole the show at the Met Gala costume extravaganza, where Chanel was the title sponsor, current designer Virginie Viard snagged went head-to-head with its flamboyant predecessor with a night of Americana kitsch to launch its latest cruise collection in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Gooey, pastel-toned Hollywood looks from Clueless, Almost Famous and I, Tonya. Photography: Matt Baron/Bei/Shutterstock Fashion usually looks to Hollywood for untouchable glamour, but here Hollywood was synonymous with entertainment. It was the silly, wry, pastel-toned Hollywood of Clueless, Almost Famous, I, Tonya, and the next Barbie movie rather than the rarefied big-screen world of High Society and The Philadelphia Story. The night air was not scented with Chanel No. 5, but with the characteristic grilled onion scent of the burger trucks that lined the catwalk. When Margot Robbie, Nile Rodgers and Kristen Stewart were in their courtside seats and the show started, tweed suits turned out to mean Varsity-style letter jackets paired with hotpants, this season. Chanel logo leggings were worn with high-top sneakers, a rainbow dip-dyed mini kaftan was accompanied by a simpering handbag resembling a tiny VW Campervan. Before the show, Pavlovsky said: We came here for the energy of LA, more than for its history. The Met was a celebration of Karl, and now this show is about Virginia and the Chanel of tomorrow. It is a matter of freedom and summer. Kristen Stewart at the Chanel show in Los Angeles. Photography: Matt Baron/Bei/Shutterstock However, the tone of Hollywood escapism and the historic location on the grounds of Paramount Studios struck a discordant note in the context of the writers’ strike. Chanel assured guests who wondered if they would cross a picket line that they would enter the event through a neutral door and were not violating the strike by being on hand to attend this event and added that the location in no way reflected a position. by Chanel on the current situation. Pavlovsky declined to comment, although he added: Chanel is all about creative talent, and I firmly believe that creative people are our industry’s most important resource. I am totally convinced that technology cannot change that. Creation is above all about people, and we must respect and protect these people. The Met Gala was proof that even four years after his death, Karl Lagerfeld, who ran Chanel for 36 years, is a superstar. In September, a major Coco Chanel retrospective at the V&A in London will honor the house’s founder. Virginie Viard has the formidable task of creating a modern vision for Chanel that can emerge from the shadow of the larger-than-life figures of Karl and Coco that stand, scaled to Mount Rushmore, above her design studio. . More pink, sequins and hotpants at Chanel, Los Angeles. Photography: Matt Baron/Bei/Shutterstock The confident tone of the Viards Hollywood show reflects strong business growth: annual sales in 2021, the latest results reported, were $15.6 billion ($12 billion), up 22. 9% compared to pre-pandemic figures. Second only to Louis Vuitton in terms of turnover, Chanel remains the private property of Alain and Gérard Wertheimer, grandsons of Coco Chanel’s business partner Pierre Wertheimer, making it an anomaly in a market dominated by groups. multi-brand luxury.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2023/may/10/chanel-hollywood-hotpants-catsuits-hit-tinsel-town

