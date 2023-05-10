Michiana Bike to Work Week offers free food rides and bike tips

If you want to do more biking but have lingering questions about how or where or if you don’t want to ride alone, your week is coming.

Michiana Bike-to-work week will run May 15-21 with plenty of leisurely rides, food, bike cleaning and learning. Every day is an opportunity to meet and ask questions of experienced cyclists in the region. Everything is free except meals in the restaurant and food truck and the trip to the brewery.

Do you feel competitive? Sign up for a challenge to see how many miles you or a team can cycle over the week, from commuting to e-bike rides. Register on michianabiketowork.org.

Trail update, January 2023:Growth in 23: Coal Line Trail, Love Creek Cabin/Shelter, and Bertrand Park.

And, throughout this summer, Jacob Beshara will serve as a Bike Ambassador for Hell will be providing free valet parking for bikes at several South Bend events, including South Bend Cubs games, Fridays at the fountain, First Fridays and city park events. The idea: to give you a safe and worry-free reason to cycle to events and park your bike. Beshara is an AmeriCorps member who regularly helps out at the South Bend Bike Garage.

Relaxed ride: 6:15 p.m. May at South Bends Pinhook Park, 2801 Riverside Drive. This weekly ride from Michiana Cycling Association follows the trail to Niles and back while the group stays together. The total distance is 20 miles, but you only go as far as you want with an experienced rider with you. Mandatory helmets.

Free Blueberry Pancake Breakfast: 7-9 a.m. May 16 outdoors at Jon R. Hunt Plaza outside the Morris Performing Arts Center in downtown South Bend. Cycle there and find vendors with local cycling information and advice.

South Bend Green Drinks: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 16 to South Bend TradeWorks Salvage Shop, 521 Lincoln Way W., South Bend. Volunteers will clean and monitor your bike while you participate in conversations about sustainability.

Cinco 5 lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on May 17 at Cinco 5 restaurant, 112 W. Colfax Ave., South Bend. Volunteers will watch your bike as valet parking while you dine.

South Bend Bike Storage: 5-8 p.m. May 17 at Indiana 933 and Angela Boulevard in South Bend. This nonprofit co-op, which opens at this time every Wednesday, will add safe cycling tips from certified instructors and a short ride for all ages on a paved trail at 7 p.m. Frankys Tacos food truck will also be there.

Sun King Brewery Conduct: 5:00 p.m. on May 18 at this brewery in the Mill at Ironworks Plaza complex near Mishawakas Beutter Park. Ride with a group along the River Trail for a total of 17 miles. Cost is $15 benefiting the South Bend Bike Garage and includes a free drink.

Night walk: 9 p.m. May 19 at Howard Park, South Elbow. Go on a guided group ride on 15-mile trails, including a surprise pit stop. Bike lights are required (add as many as you want).

National Children’s Day at the Parks: Noon to 4 p.m. May 20 to Potawatomi Park, 500 S. Greenlawn Avenue, south turn. Hop on your bike and leave it for volunteers to clean and fix while the kids join in the games, climbing, music, shows and food trucks.

Brunch walk: 10 a.m. May 21 at the inn of Weiss, 115 N. Dixie Way, south turn. Grab brunch, then join meal mates for a laid-back ride on the nearby River Valley Trail.

Bonanza of rides

Buchanan Bike: These popular weeklies Tuesday evening rides will kick off the season May 16 from River St. Joe’s Brewery/Restaurant, 15475 Walton Road, Buchanan. Arrive early to sign up for one of the many paved or gravel road routes. Departure at 6:30 p.m. Mandatory helmets.

ride of silence: Join one of the rides around the world on May 17 to remember those who have been killed or injured while riding bicycles on public roads. Riders ride quietly at a maximum speed of 20 km/h, wear helmets and follow all road rules. In Benton Harbor, travel 7.5 miles from North Pier Brewing Company, 670 N. Shore Drive. Arrival at 6:30 p.m.; ride at 7 p.m. (cycle-re-cycle-swm.org) In Goshen, ride from Lincoln Avenue Cycling, 430 W. Lincoln Ave. Arrival at 6:30 p.m.; ride at 7 p.m. (lincolnavenuecycling.com) In LaPorte, travel four to six miles from the LaPorte County Fairgrounds main entrance, 2581 W. Indiana 2. Meet at 6:30 PM CDT. (maplecitybicyclingclub.com)

Elkhart Bike Party: Find food, drink and vendors from 5-8 p.m. May 19 at the Elkhart Environmental Center, 1717 E. Lusher Ave., plus healthy snacks for kids at 5:30 p.m. and a bike rodeo from 30 minutes for children at 6 p.m. (sign up for it in a link in this online story). Join a 30-minute ride to the festival at 5:00 PM from Ox Bow County Park, 23033 County Road 45, Goshen.

Fat and Skinny Tire Festival: This annual festival in Winona Lake offers all kinds of bikes from May 19-21: a critical mass race, BMX stunt shows, a country road ride, a historic bike tour, skills clinics for youth and street, BMX and mountain bike racing, as well as live music, food and drink. Register and find the details on fatandskinnytirefest.com.

Orchard Country Bike Tour: This bike ride from LaPorte on May 21 features a 16-mile course through town and country, as well as 32- and 63-mile options. Cost is $30 per person, $60 per family. Register and start between 7 a.m. and noon CDT at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 2581 W. Indiana 2. Details on maplecitybicyclingclub.com.

Benton Harbor Trail Tunnel

A tunnel under Michigan 63 now connects the mountain bike trail to Whirlpool Corp.s world headquarters in Benton Harbor with a future extension of this trail expected to be completed in early summer that could offer a glimpse of Lake Michigan .

The tunnel was built this spring and opened on May 10. I wrote about the new Whirlpools Lakeview trail that opened last fall. At 5.5 miles it rolls and flows smoothly, suitable for all skill levels, even children, although it has an optional advanced loop with a steep uphill and downhill.

September 2022:Will the new mountain bike trail near Benton Harbor lead to more trails in the community?

Whirlpool organizers say we can watch for a possible opening in June for the two-mile extension through undeveloped woods and grass.

Trail makers chose to build a tunnel because running cyclists through busy road traffic would have been too risky.

The Lakeview Trail did not open for the season until May 4, delayed due to wet, flooded clay soil conditions, along with a few fallen trees. Try to avoid wet spots as leaving a rut ruins the trail.

Also, a new vaulted restroom at the trailhead is nearing completion.

To find the trailhead, head north from Benton Harbor on Michigan 63 past Jean Klock Park and at the Whirlpool campus turn east on Monte Road. Look for traffic signs.

Dune Birdwatching Festival

Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton will host several free activities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDT on May 13 for Youth and Family Birding Day, while hundreds of birdwatchers converge on the area for the annual Birding Festival. Indiana Dunes Birdwatching. Hourly bird walks, songbird and hummingbird banding, crafts, nature sketches, bluebird house-building workshop, bird games, Birdwatching merit badge projects, a photo ID quiz with giveaways, and other activities will span the day at the state park nature center.

During this time, the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center will serve as the daily hub for the Indiana Dunes Birding Festival where you can get your questions answered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDT on May 12 and 13 and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT on May 14. There will be vendors of optics, art, and bird-feeding equipment, as well as state and regional conservation groups. Find the Visitor Center at 1215 N. Indiana 49, Porter, 1 mile north of Interstate 94, or call 219-395-1882.

The festivals offer more than 150 field trips and workshops, but you’re sure to pick up the buzz throughout the greater dune region as attendees take their binoculars out on the trails. Find the complete program on indunesbirdingfestival.com.

Birds of Poland: Park officials from three of Poland’s national parks will speak about the country’s rich habitats for breeding and migrating birds at 6:00 p.m. CDT today (May 10) at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center.

Bird watching by bike: At 1 p.m. CDT on May 13, Beau Schaefer will explain how he rode his gravel bikes over 6,000 miles and identified 276 species of birds in six counties around Chicago.

