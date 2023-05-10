Ayesha Jhulka recalls her early years in Bollywood; Said “I just had to let myself be seduced by the hero…”

Ayesha Jhulka, known for her roles in films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992) and Himmatwala (1998), recently made a comeback to acting after a years-long hiatus with Tanuja Chandras’ web series Hush Hush in 2022. In a recent interview, Ayesha discussed her decision to quit acting, calling it a conscious choice.

The actress also shared her take on her glam girl persona, saying that while being seen as glamorous is okay when you’re a newcomer, it becomes important to be recognized for your acting skills as you get older. you progress in the industry. Recalling her early experiences in the Hindi film industry, she said that although the characters she portrayed had distinct names, they often possessed striking similarities.

It was (his break from acting) a conscious choice. I felt that if I joined a project, I had to be able to bring added value to it. But that can only happen if I am given a chance to perform. If that didn’t happen and I was treated like a prop in a project, it wasn’t really worth my time. So I had to put an end to those roles. Every actress wants an upgrade, wants to be known for her acting skills and not just as a glam girl. I wanted that too. When I joined the Hindi film industry, while the characters I played had different names, they were almost similar,” Ayesha told The Times of India.

Although she had no objections to the roles offered to her, she began to feel like she constantly portrayed similar characters in films. I had to be a clothes rack, do the typical dance and song routine, be seduced by the hero, and look beautiful. Being a glam girl is great when you’re a newcomer, but as you grow in the profession, you also want to be known for your acting skills. The cinema that I was doing no longer satisfied me, I was hungry for a job that exploited my potential and that was not happening. Taking a break from the game and focusing my energies elsewhere made sense, she added.

Work-wise, Ayesha was last seen in the comedy series Happy Family: Conditions Apply alongside Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah and Atul Kulkarni. The series, directed by Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia, also featured Sanah Kapur, Meenal Sahu, Raunaq Kamdar, Ahaan Saboo, Swati Das, Kariuki Margaret Wanjiku, Paresh Ganatra, Pranoti Pradhan, Samar Vermani and Neha Julkat.

