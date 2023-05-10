Priyanka Chopra Says All Her Actor Ex-Boyfriends Were Great, Wonderful People | Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about all the actors she dated in India before finding true love with husband Nick Jonas. In a new podcast, Priyanka praised all of her exes, calling them great people, even though their relationships ended badly. (Also read: ‘Ooh I smell the curry walking down the hall’: How Priyanka Chopra was bullied by classmates in the US) Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrives at a Los Angeles fan screening of Citadel. (AP)

During her long career in Bollywood, Priyanka was linked to Shahid Kapoor, Harman Baweja and even Shah Rukh Khan. The actor has never confirmed dating either of them. On Alex Cooper’s podcast Call Her Daddy, Priyanka mentioned that she’s a “serial monogamist” when it comes to dating.

I went from relationship to relationship to relationship. I didn’t give myself any time between relationships until my last one at all, she said. When asked why that was the case she said I think I worked a lot and I always ended up dating the actors I worked with are the people I met on my board. And I think, I just thought I had an idea of ​​what a relationship should be like, and I kept looking for that and trying to fit the people that came into my life to my idea of ​​that relationship and I have dated some great people.

Yeah, relationships may have ended very badly for some of them, but like the people I’ve had relationships with in my life, they’ve been truly wonderful. But after my ex before my husband, I literally took two years off. And that was a big reason, she said.

Priyanka also opened up about the start of her romance with Nick. Her Quantico co-stars hated her boyfriend at the time because she was always on the phone with him, crying. They wanted her to give Nick a chance and his brother Kevin also thought he should meet her. It was after carefully googling him one night and landing on his sultry video for Close that she finally decided to go out with him.

The couple are now parents to one-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.