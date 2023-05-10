Entertainment
Corpse found on subway red line in Hollywood; cause of death investigation underway
Wednesday, May 10, 2023 11:48 a.m.
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A corpse was found on Tuesday evening on the red line of the subway in Hollywood.
The LAPD arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hollywood and Vine Red Line B station.
Subway authorities halted train traffic for a period of time on the Union Station portion of the destination tracks to allow for an investigation.
An inquest into the death is still ongoing and it is unclear if there was foul play at this time.
The identity of the deceased has not been released.
The latest death on the subway comes as safety concerns mount for riders and city officials.
More than 20 deaths have been recorded on Metro trains and buses so far this year, with most appearing to be drug overdoses.
And, in April, three stabbings took place in just one week.
According to LA data, crime has increased significantly year over year. Crime data from last February showed a 21% increase from the previous February.
The largest increase in crime was drug-related, with around 50 drug-related criminal incidents in February.
However, subway officials say the increase in arrests is due to an increase in patrols.
