Howell Grants Final Approval to Motorsports Gateway “Auto District”

HOWELL A large vacant lot in Howell near I-96 is slated to be converted into Motorsports Gateway Howell, a members-only driving course with garage condominiums, entertainment and a mix of other planned uses.

After working out final details with developers Jordan and Mark Dick on Monday, May 8, Howell City Council voted unanimously to approve a PUD deal.

Motorsports Gateway Howell is planned as a large motoring district with a members-only driving circuit, trackside garage condominiums, member-rental garages, an automotive innovation business park, as well as a mixed-use area for retail, restaurants, entertainment and other commercial enterprises. It will be built in phases.

Jordan and his father, Mark, who co-own the business, entered into a two-year lease-purchase agreement with the city in 2021 to purchase approximately 273 acres north of I-96 between D-19/Michigan Avenue and Chemin de Lucie.

“We started work on the site in January,” Jordan wrote in an email to The Daily on Tuesday. “We are grateful for the support of city staff and city officials as we move toward the completion of our automotive district.”

The complex should appeal to car enthusiasts who drive racing cars, vintage cars, classic trucks, motorcycles and other vehicles. Already, interested parties can apply for memberships and inquire about buying garage condominiums.

“Garage condo sales are going well,” Jordan wrote in the email. “We have reached our first sales target.”

On Monday, city officials also approved a topographic survey and ground surveys for a new “loop road,” which would use Old Pinckney Road to connect to Lucy Road. They voted unanimously to hire Hubbell, Roth & Clark to do the surveying and test work for an amount not to exceed $83,842.

Steps

For the first phase, the city has approved a plan for 92 two-story condominium garage units, which will include large garages for vehicle storage, as well as patios and balconies overlooking the racetrack.

A maximum of 200 garage condos will eventually be built on the site.

The first phase will also include a 1.4-mile driving circuit for the exclusive use of owners of condominium garages and members of the drivers’ club, a paddock area and a building, as well as a walking and cycling nature trail for the public.

Future phases will extend the driving circuit to a total of 2.2 miles and construct a clubhouse and rental garages for club members with individual or corporate memberships.

In the coming years, an automotive innovation business park will be developed on the east side of the property.

The plan also includes a mixed-use entertainment area on the west side of the property. The developers said they hoped it would attract commercial businesses, which could include retailers, restaurants, entertainment businesses, office rentals and housing.

Jordan himself is a racing driver and vehicle enthusiast.

“It will be a place where you can drive spiritedly and safely,” he told The Daily in 2021 during a tour of the property. “You can kind of push your vehicle to the limit.”

He partnered with race track design company Driven International to collaborate on the design of the driving circuit.

The design is inspired by European-style circuits, which are often laid out in hilly and wooded areas. The track will feature an automated digital signaling system with electronic flag displays, CCTV and multiple timing sectors.

Different ages, different stages

Prior to the automotive district, previous plans to build housing and commercial space on the property failed during the Great Recession. The city ended up acquiring the property in 2012 in a $2 million settlement.

The land’s previous owners, Highland-HowellLLC, were in the process of selling the land to Ivanhoe-HuntleyHomes, which had secured nearly all necessary approvals to move forward. When that failed, the city planned to begin construction of a road that would have bypassed the property, but the road was never built. Highland-Howell then sued the city for breach of contract.

In 2017, Banoff Randle Real Estate signed a $3 million option to purchase the land. The company has proposed a plan for potentially hundreds of apartments and houses and commercial spaces. But the company let the option expire.

In 2020, city officials had two different offers of $3 million to buy the land and voted to move forward with negotiations with the motorsports complex. BiltmoreDevelopment also offered to purchase the property for a new subdivision.

