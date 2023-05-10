



Lucknow Super Giants (KJV) opener KL Rahul successfully underwent thigh surgery after sustaining an injury during the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In particular, the skipper of LSG was injured during a match against Bangalore Royal Challengers (RCB) earlier this month and was immediately removed from the field. A few days after the injury and consultations with doctors, the 31-year-old wicket-striker decided to seek treatment and withdrew from the rest of the IPL as well as the World Test Championship final ( WTC). On Tuesday, May 9, Rahul took to his Instagram and updated his followers on the success of his treatment. The right-handed hitter began by thanking the medical team and further expressed his desire to return to the field as soon as possible. Hi everyone, I just finished my operation, it went well. Many thanks to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went well. I’m officially on the road to recovery now. I am determined to find the best of myself and return to the field. Forward and upward! wrote Rahul on his Instagram. Many popular Bollywood celebrities and other cricketers commented on Rahuls’ post and wished him a speedy recovery. Movie stars who reacted to Rahuls’ message included the likes of Diane Penty And Suniel Shetty. In the meantime, Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan And Ravi Bishnoi were notable names in the cricketing world to comment on the LSG batting post. On the other hand, social media influencers Zakir Khan And Ranveer Allahbadia also dropped some heart emojis below Rahuls’ image. Talking about Rahuls replacement in IPL and Indian cricket team, Krunal Pandya is captain of the Lucknow-based franchise in his absence, while Ichan Kishan replaced him in the WTC final squad on the Indian side.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://crickettimes.com/2023/05/ipl-2023-cricket-fraternity-and-bollywood-stars-react-as-kl-rahul-undergoes-successful-thigh-surgery/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos