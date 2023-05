Nick Cannon Shares Mariah Carey’s High-Frequency Reaction When Actor Has 12 Kids

Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Nick Cannon shared ex-wife Mariah Careys’ reaction to her large extended family during a recent podcast appearance. Cannon, who has 12 children with six different women, shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with singer Hero. In an episode of The Jason Lee Podcast published Tuesday, May 9, the masked singer the host said that Carey often talks to him about having so many children. The 42-year-old added: She always asks me, are you okay? How are you? How’s it going? Do you manage all of this? Cannon and Carey were married from 2008 until 2014, when they filed for divorce Explaining how Carey feels about Cannon fathering so many kids, he said: She loves it, as long as you don’t bring any of those *** bulls to Carey’s mansion. Like, she lives in her own world, nothing can infiltrate this thing. When we talk every day, she just checks my mind, Cannon continued. Last month, Cannon said fatherhood was my number one priority and supporting his children was his goal in life. He said People: I understand that my lifestyle is not typical of society and can be considered unorthodox in some ways. But my purpose in life is just to love my kids and be there for my kids and support them. In a new interview with the Los Angeles TimesCannon has defended himself against allegations that he is a deadbeat dad, explaining that he makes more than $100 million a year to support them. Cannon, 42, has 12 children with six different women ” height=”1640″ width=”2186″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75.0229%"/> Cannon, 42, has 12 children with six different women (Getty Images for SiriusXM) He said: Right now the narrative is, he has a bunch of kids, but I’m really at a place now where I don’t care what people know. I just prefer to operate. It’s more about actually being a good person instead of telling people you’re a good person, Cannon added. Cannon recently sparked a backlash after he said he would be ready to have a baby with Taylor Swift, during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. In addition to co-parenting Monroe and Moroccan with Carey, Cannon shares sons Golden Sagon, six, and Rise Messiah Cannon, six months, and daughter Powerful Queen, two, with Brittany Bell. He has twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 21 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, four months, with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon has a son, Legendary Love, eight months, with Bre Tiesi. He has a five-month-old daughter, Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. He is also the father of two children with Alyssa Scott, his son Zen, who died at five months in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and his daughter Halo Mariethree months.

