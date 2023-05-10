Sonam Kapoor’s dress at Prince Charles’ coronation compared to a bed sheet, actor thanks blogger who stands up for him





Actor Sonam Kapoor was part of King Charles III’s coronation concert which took place on May 7. After photos and videos of Sonam’s appearance were shared online, many questioned her selection of dresses. One Instagram user wrote, “This print will make wonderful wallpaper or sofa fabric, it’s quite hideous for a dress,” while another wrote, “Her outfit gives me the vibes of a bed sheet. But a fashion blogger named Aamir Ali Shah explained in detail the “unique story” of this chintz print fabric which sonam wore, and the actor thanked him.

Sonam Kapoor wore a dress co-designed by Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead. On Tuesday, fashion blogger Aamir took to Instagram to share details of the print. In a long article, he explained how many Indian and Pakistani brands today use the chintz print without having the slightest knowledge of the unique history of this fabric. He shared details about the print which is “now commonly used for linens, curtains and upholstery”. Aamir shared a collage of Sonam’s look with vintage clothing with a chintz print and wrote, “Read a comment under this photo of Sonam Kapoor saying what’s amazing about it. It looks like a bed sheet. Well, the fact is that these “Chintz” prints now commonly used for linens, curtains and upholstery originated from cheent along India’s Coromandel coast. (Cheent in Hindi meaning spotted). Once highly prized around the world, Chintz helped revolutionize fashion and design globally. He added: “Before Europe claimed these prints, a plain weave glazed cotton fabric was printed or painted in bright colors and traded across the seas for decades. Europeans adopted “indian” design to make their homes lush with vibrant colors of madder and indigo representing exotic flora and fauna, which was a necessity given that the weather outside was often gray and cloudy. Aamir went on to share, “Until the 17th century the trade in these Indian printed cottons flourished, and then European fabric makers protested and even revolted against the mottled and spotted cottons made by pagans and pagans. Colonial companies banned cotton from India, which led to the production of imitation chtinz in the Netherlands, Britain and France. It was only then that patterns and designs were slowly created to depict European birds and plants. “Some scholars believe that chintz began to be used for clothing when maids received old or damaged household textiles, which they made into dresses. Many lawn brands today use these prints in Pakistan, many not having the slightest knowledge of the unique history of this fabric. Now that Sonam Kapoor is wearing it, it is indeed a full circle moment quoting Deepthi Sasidharan (@lampglow) and Susan Thomas (@afsarnama) here from l “across the border. A fabric that has been dispossessed of the natives, is here reclaimed and recontextualized,” he shared. Reacting to the lengthy post, Sonam not only reposted the post on her Instagram Story, but also wrote the comments section of her post, “Thank you for understanding the whole point of this. Anamika designed the print. Sonam Kapoor’s reaction to the fashion blogger’s post. On the work side, Sonam Kapoor will then be seen in Shome Makhijas Blind, also with Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey.

