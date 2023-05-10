Frankie Goes to Hollywood Biopic ‘Relax’ to Play ‘It’s a Sin’ Actor – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Just days after their first reunion in nearly 40 years, we can reveal that UK band Frankie Goes To Hollywood are the subject of a new biopic from UK powerhouse Working Title and Independent Entertainment.

Title Relax after the band’s 1983 hit single and based on frontman Holly Johnson’s memoir A bone in my flutethe movie should play It’s a sin escape Callum Scott Howells as Johnson.

The project is heading to the Cannes market with Independent handling sales, and we hear there is already strong interest in the package from potential buyers. Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce for Working Title and Luc Roeg will produce for Independent Entertainment.

The film was written and will be directed by Bernard Rose, director behind the original Relax music video, 1992 horror classic candy manand the Howard Marks biopic Mr Nice. Additional casting is underway.

Universal Music, which owns the band’s catalog, is said to be in favor of the project which is expected to feature their hit songs from the 80s.

The Liverpudlian Group, also well known for their number one hits two tribes And The power of lovewere among the biggest British pop groups of the 80s.

However, they acrimoniously disbanded in 1987 – with reports of a fight before a gig at Wembley Stadium – and didn’t perform together again until Monday night when they performed a song at a concert in Liverpool ahead of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Their controversial hit song Relax, which celebrates same-sex love, was banned by the BBC in 1984 when it was at number six on the charts. It then topped the UK Singles Chart for five weeks and became the sixth best-selling UK single of all time. In the United States, the song reached No. 10 on the Hot 100 and was voted Best Song of the Year by listeners at Los Angeles station KROQ. The film will explore the song’s genesis and impact.

Howells was one of the stars of Channel 4’s 1980s AIDS crisis drama It’s a sin. The drama earned 12 BAFTA nominations, including a Best Supporting Actor nod for Howells.

Tim Bevan, co-chairman of Working Title, said: “Working Title is always looking to champion British stories and therefore the opportunity to shine a light on Frankie Goes To Hollywood, a British band who have truly revolutionized the UK music industry, was a natural no-brainer. suitable for us. Working under the direction of Bernard Rose, the project will feature exciting young talent, with Callum Scott Howells in the lead and Independent Entertainment as a partner. We can’t wait to get started.

Independent Entertainment’s Luc Roeg commented, “Frankie Goes To Hollywood were a steadfast groundbreaking band that paved the way for so many young performers today. Partnering with Working Title to bring their story to the screen is incredibly exciting. We can’t think of anyone better than Bernard Rose and our talented young frontman, Callum Scott Howells, to bring this iconic moment in pop history to life.

Rose added: “Combining the spirit of the Beatles, the power of the Rolling Stones and the outrage of the Sex Pistols, Frankie Goes To Hollywood went from unemployed Liverpudlians to Kings of pop thanks to their epic banned record. Relax. In 1984 they outsold Prince, Madonna, Michael Jackson and Duran Duran. Their epic rise, bringing the then deeply underground S+M and LGBTQ club scene into the limelight, is the energetic and moving story of underdogs winning one for the ages. I was really part of the hype, having made the original “forbidden” Relax video and I want to bring this innocent and daring world of 1984 back to life for a new audience today…”

Bridget Jones, Wretched And Billy Elliot producer Most recently produced job title What’s love got to do with it? And Mathilde the musical. Production and sales company Independent recently produced the drama Harry Styles my policeman.

Rose is represented by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates. Scott Howells is represented by Lou Coulson Associates and Anonymous Content.