Entertainment
In shadow of writers’ strike, Hollywood studios next turn to directors for pay deal
Tense union negotiations in Hollywood will enter an uncertain new phase on Wednesday as major studios enter negotiations with the Directors Guild of America while striking writers continue to stage protests across the country.
In years past, studios have turned to the DGA which has only struck once (a few minutes) and is used to settling contracts quickly and peacefully to hammer out a deal that could serve as a framework. to other unions, including the Writers Guild of America, whose members are now in their second week of walkouts.
Such a scenario played out in January 2008, when the DGA struck a deal with the studios over internet compensation that laid the groundwork for a rapprochement with the writers that ended their 100-day strike.
But circumstances are much different today than 15 years ago, suggesting that the Alliance of Film and Television Producers could face another tough round of negotiations.
In the past, there were real tensions and disagreements between unions over bargaining strategy and objectives.
Today, the two unions seem more in sync and share many of the same concerns about their members being left behind by the streaming revolution and the shift to what some have described as a gig economy.
The higher degree of union solidarity was on display last week when leaders from the DGA, Teamsters and other Hollywood unions gathered in the Shrine Auditorium with 1,800 writers to show their support.
Writers Guild of America negotiating committee co-chair Chris Keyser described the collaboration as unprecedented.
If the studios think they’re going to undermine our solidarity by making a deal with the directors, they’ve misread the situation, Keyser said in an interview.
Like screenwriters, Hollywood directors have significant differences with studios on a number of issues related to how streaming has eroded their compensation.
We know there will be a conflict, DGA negotiating committee co-chair Todd Holland said in a video to DGA members. job Tuesday. The battle will test us. But we won’t rest until we win a solid contract today that will build a bridge to the DGA’s continued prosperity well into the future.
Studios have been preparing for a writers’ strike for months by hoarding scripts and ramping up production to circumvent the need for writers on set.
The strike has so far halted or disrupted a number of television productions, including Netflix’s Stranger Things, Apples Indemnity and Walt Disneys Daredevil: Born Again, as the Teamsters and other union members refused to cross WGA picket lines.
The fallout will be even more serious if directors and actors also organize strikes.
The DGA, whose 19,000 members include directors, unit production managers and assistant directors, uncharacteristically spoke out ahead of the talks.
This will not be an ordinary negotiation, negotiations committee chair Jon Avnet and national executive director Russell Hollander said in a statement last November.
In February, the DGA said it would only negotiate with the studios early, months before its contract expired, if the studios were prepared to satisfactorily address our concerns.
When this did not happen, the DGA postponed its negotiations until May, which is unusually late for a union with a tradition of early bargaining.
And now the DGA and the studios have only a short time to negotiate a new three-year contract. The current DGA and SAG-AFTRA contracts expire on June 30.
The AMPTP will have to turn its attention to SAG-AFTRA and its contract from June 7.
AMPTP declined to comment.
Like writers, directors complain that they don’t know when the next gig is, and that the royalties creators receive from reruns of movies and TV shows that have supported them in the past no longer do.
With studios now owning distribution and production, directors are concerned that the lack of an open market for their films and TV shows has eroded their residual income, the DGA chairman says , Lesli Linka Glatter, in an editorial. posted in Variety Tuesday.
Make no mistake: The studios’ current stance is a threat to the business model that for decades protected tens of thousands of good union jobs in our industry, Glatter wrote.
