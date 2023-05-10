Daily Mirror apologizes to Prince Harry for unlawful action

The publisher of a British tabloid has apologized to Prince Harry for illegally seeking information about him, at the start of a lawsuit the royal is bringing over an alleged ‘industrial scale’ phone hack in which he must testify. Harry, 38, and around 100 celebrities including actors, sports stars, singers and TV personalities, are suing publisher Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), accusing its headlines of habitually accessing information through widespread telephone hacking, deception and other illicit means between 1991 and 2011.

The plaintiffs claim that the unlawful behavior of the Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror and the Sunday People occurred with the full knowledge of the editors and senior executives who they claim knew of it, endorsed it and actively promoted it concealed. Titles belong to Reach.

MGN disputes the claims, arguing that some claims were made too late and denying most others, such as saying there was no evidence Harry, King Charles’s youngest son, was hacked. He denies that senior officials had knowledge of illegal acts. However, in documents submitted to the High Court in London, MGN admitted that a private detective was once hired to illegally collect evidence about him at a London nightclub in 2004, claiming he “s ‘unreservedly apologize and agree that (Harry) has the right to appropriate compensation’.

‘The fee paid (£75) suggests little work was involved,’ MGN lawyers said, adding they did not know what it related to and it was not part of the Duke of Sussex’s claim . Harry, who was not present at the start of the hearing, was selected as one of four test cases for the seven-week trial and is due to give evidence in person in early June, the first British royal to do so. since the 19th century, according to local media.

“Prince or not, the blatantly unlawful and unlawful methods that were used by the defendant to obtain every bit of information about his life away from royal duties were frankly appalling,” said David Sherborne, the lawyer representing Harry and the Princes. other applicants. court on Wednesday. “No one should have gone through that.”

Among the MGN figures Sherborne should have known about “industrial scale” piracy was Piers Morgan, the Daily Mirror’s editor from 1995 to 2004 and former presenter on CNN. In its written submission to the court, Sherborne said former Mirror employees told how Morgan, who has always denied involvement in the hack, knew about it.

On Wednesday, on Morgan’s Twitter account, an image was posted of Harry and his wife Meghan from a recent episode of the animated comedy ‘South Park’ with the prince holding a banner reading ‘We want our privacy’. CORONATION

The trial began just days after his father’s coronation on Saturday, where Harry appeared only briefly and played no official role. It is believed he immediately returned to California where his son Prince Archie was celebrating his fourth birthday. The Mirror case is just one of four that Harry is currently suing against newspapers, saying it was his duty to expose the “crime” committed by the tabloids.

Since stepping down from royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan have lambasted both the press and the palace, including those who worked for his brother Prince William and stepmother Queen Camilla, saying that they had got along in the “lies” of the media. In court submissions, MGN’s lawyers said many of the approximately 140 stories that Harry said must have come through illegal means were actually told by royal aides.

“Many came from information leaked by or on behalf of royal households or members of the royal family,” lawyers for the publishers said. However, a document submitted by Harry’s lawyers detailed incidents of “highly suspicious” calls made by MGN to friends, aides and family, including his sister-in-law Kate, Princess of Wales.

He also alleged that 267 payments were made to investigators to investigate Harry and his relatives, including Charles, William and Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. MGN’s behavior ultimately led to his split from ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, the document adds.

