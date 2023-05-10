Author and Niles voice actor team up to produce audiobook – Leader Publications

Niles’ Writer and Voice Actor Team Up to Produce Audiobook Posted at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

NILES A pair of friends have teamed up to create a new storytelling experience.

Author Marty Klubeck and voice actor Bob Feifar have collaborated to create an audiobook of Klubeck’s latest work, The Adventures of Sir Locke the Gnome, a collection of six stories about the greatest detective in all of Aethropell, a world based on a weekly Dungeons and Dragons campaign Klubeck has been playing for over two years.

Klubeck and Feifars’ collaboration has resulted in an audiobook that blends the mystery of Sherlock-ian with worlds similar to those of Middle-earth.

It’s an epic adventure that we started when the pandemic hit, Klubeck said. Players are spread all over the country and now two of us are in Japan.

Klubeck created a long story for his character, a Gnome Bard inspired by one of his heroes, Sherlock Holmes.

Our Dungeon Master wanted us to build a full character for the game, and maybe I went a bit too far.

Klubeck decided the best way to describe his character, Sir Locke, was to write a story about him.

My eldest daughter, one of my toughest critics, told me she was surprised by the story. She said, I didn’t think you wrote it, that was great. “I think she meant that as a compliment.

Klubeck decided he was okay with her. The story was unlike anything he had ever written and he thought it was special.

I think most writers and artists are their own worst critics. I am almost never satisfied with anything I create. But it was different. I think I found my niche, my calling.

He started writing a story every month, publishing them as e-books. Eventually he felt he had enough to produce a paperback from the stories and The Adventures of Sir Locke the Gnome, Books 1-6 were published.

The next step

Being an audiobook lover, the sequel seemed logical. But for Klubeck, the choice to tell the books was not so obvious. Should he do it himself? Should he hire someone from the many services available online? He decided to seek advice from his friend, Bob Feifar, a voice actor who also lives in Niles. His voice can be heard on audiobooks, while readers are on hold at various businesses, on local radio and television commercials, and more.

Feifar had converted a short business book into an audiobook for Klubeck years before. While the business books involved direct storytelling, this one would be challenging, requiring acting, multiple voices, and accents.

Klubeck therefore checked Feifars’ online credentials for these special skills and it turned out that he

had quite an impressive resume. The samples of his talent were exactly what Klubeck wanted. A phone call later and Bob was on board.

Marty had a vision of what he wanted, Feifar said. He suggested I watch old Basil Rathbone movies to get the idea of ​​the voice in his head. He also had what I thought was a weird request at the time, which was to read all six books before I agreed to take on the project. Marty told me that if Sir Locke was the main character, he wasn’t telling the story, it was Latswin, his best friend. And Latswin grows a lot from book one to book six.

Feifar came to understand Klubeck’s request. Reading all six books helped him fully understand the characters involved, their experiences, and how they would change. As the project progressed, it became much more than a publishing project. It became a labor of love and took over six months to complete.

Bob has done a lot of audiobooks, Klubeck said. Sometimes just by telling them, and sometimes, as in this case, he also directed and produced it; He did an amazing job. I listened to the stories four times during the review and editing process, and each time I’m mesmerized by how Bob captured each character’s personality. You see, when people read your books, you hope they read it the way you intended, but you never know. It’s one of the best and worst things about writing. Thus, each reader can interpret it in his own way. However, an audiobook is special.

As an author, you can actually hear it as you hear it. From volume and inflection to tone and emotion. It’s all there, and Bob totally captured it. I get goosebumps every time I listen to it.

Feifar said Klubeck was more involved in the audiobook process than any author he had ever worked with.

He really cares about the characters and the story. But he didn’t micromanage the project, Feifar said. He gave me a lot of freedom to tell his stories.

Live their passions

Klubeck has lived in Niles for over 20 years after spending 20 years in the US Air Force. Since that time he has dabbled in a variety of things, such as teaching chess at 11th Street Martins Deli, running chess tournaments at the Niles District Library, creating paintings at the chalk on the sidewalks, volleyball practice with Krush VBC or directing Simon Says during the Niles. Riverfest and Life Walk.

He created a card game based on chess which can be found at Apotheca Teas on Main Street. But it’s not enough. After writing six books on organizational improvement, he decided to pursue another dream.

For several years, he has been writing fiction. Her first book, The Time Warp King, was a joint effort with her daughter, Alyssa. It’s a young adult story about a young man who discovers he is the heir to a kingdom.

As for Feifar’s journey in life, he says that, like Klubeck, he’s had a wide variety of experiences. One of them being in the air force, where he spent two of his six enlisted years on the island of Mallorca, off the east coast of Spain. When he was honorably discharged, he went to college to earn an arts degree. There, he discovered that he had a certain gift.

God showed me I could sing and play, and people seemed to like it when I played, he said.

Feifar said he was the lead on several musicals in college and community theater, such as South Pacific, Finians Rainbow, Cole, and others.

After a while, reality set in and Feifar decided he needed a paycheck, so he changed his college major and became a registered nurse. Over time, however, he discovered that something was missing, that being a nurse was not his calling.

He prayed for direction and, through a series of events, decided to put nursing aside. Soon after, he got a job at a local radio station, WYEZ, where he spent three years as a

full-time advertiser. This led him to create his own recording studio, Feifar Productions.

A project forged in friendship

The two friends enjoyed working on the project together. When asked which characters were their favorites or which stories they liked the most, their answers differed.

My favorite was the first book although I don’t think it’s the best in the series, Klubeck said. This is where I met Latswin and Sir Locke and the town of Little Thoracia.

Feifar said he had two favorites.

I like books four and six the best, because of the lively interaction between all the characters.

Klubeck and Feifar encourage those considering pursuing their passions to take the plunge.

Any good writer never writes for themselves, you write for someone else, Klubeck said. You must have altruism around you. I think with anything you have a talent for, you give to somebody and you give to the community; give to someone else. As long as you remember you’re doing it for other people, you can keep doing it. As soon as you start thinking that you are doing it for yourself, then other things will take precedence and distract you and prevent you from achieving your goals.

You have to figure out who you are and find your niche, Feifar said. If you really believe this is the way to go, write it down. Give yourself a why; why am I doing this and sticking to it. For me, I feel led by God to go there and he has given each of us talents. What is your skill? What is your gift? Now go find what you can do with it and once you find it, go for it. Now there will be mountains, there will be valleys. Keep looking at your why and keep praying, keep searching and stay the course.

Physical copies of Adventures of Sir Locke the Gnome are available at Niles District Library and St. Joseph’s Library. The audiobook is available on Hoopla, Spotify and Barnes and Noble. The duo said the audiobook will soon be on 40 different platforms.