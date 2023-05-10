’80s actor-turned-author Andrew McCarthy will discuss a book in CT





Two years ago, Andrew McCarthy traveled hundreds of miles with his son across Spain in hopes of strengthening their relationship. Later this month, he will come to Nutmeg State to share this experience.

At an event that runs from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 25 at Stamford’s Ferguson Library’s DiMattia Building. McCarthy, best known as an actor in ’80s films like ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’, ‘Pretty in Pink’ and ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’, will discuss his latest book, “Walking with Sam: A Father, a Son, and Five Hundred Miles Through Spain.” The memoir, which was published on May 9, recounts that Andrew McCarthy takes his son Sam McCarthy on a 31-day walk through the Camino de Santiago in Spain in 2021. It is not Andrew’s first book, and the author also wrote for National Geographic Traveler magazine.

“As Andrew McCarthy’s eldest son began to take his first steps into adulthood, McCarthy found himself wishing time would slow down,” the book says. description bed. Seeking to create a more meaningful connection with Sam before he fled the nest, as well as recreating his own life-changing journey decades before, McCarthy decided they should both go on a hike like few others.” Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images The Camino de Santiago is a series of roads through Spain, France and Portugal leading to the shrine of Saint James the Greater, one of the twelve apostles of Jesus Christ and is hailed as the patron saint of Spain . The actor decided to take his then 19-year-old son on the trip, and during the trek the couple discussed topics like divorce, school trauma and fame, according toFerguson Library. Like her father, Sam, is an actor and had roles in shows like “Condor” and “Dead to Me.”



“I just wanted to be able to pass this time [with him]. And he was going through a lot in his life. I was going through things in my life, and I knew that walking that distance could kind of burn through a lot of our defenses and a lot of our anxieties and fears and just sort of help bring us back to ourselves and to each other others in some way, Andrew told Us Weekly. Andrew took the same trip on his own about 25 years ago and said it helped him “break free” of fear. The actor said it was the right time to resume travel as the world was in a lot of fear due to the COVID-19 pandemic. he told Forbes. Tickets for the talk are on sale at a cost of $15 for library members and $25 for the general public.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stamfordadvocate.com/things-to-do/article/andrew-mccarthy-stamford-ct-ferguson-library-18089342.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos