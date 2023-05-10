Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ repeats its magic at the Fisher Theater – The Oakland Press





The show is called “Aladdin” – “Disney’s Aladdin”, to be precise – but everyone knows it’s all about the Genie. And luckily, the musical’s current touring production, at Detroit’s Fisher Theater through Sunday, May 14, has a good one. Robin Williams, of course, made the Genie an iconic character with his manic-toned vocal performance in the 1992 animated film. He set the bar high but at the same time set a template for actors who would follow in the Tony Award-winning stage adaptation, which premiered 12 years ago in Seattle and ended in January 2018 at the Detroit Opera. Energy and personality are the keys to a successful genius, and Marcus M. Martin has both in abundance. Playing Genie as some kind of Oprah/Steve Harvey/Billy Porter hybrid, Martin takes the stage as the curtain rises like a complete void of Klieg lights — and that’s just his smile. His performances leading ensemble pieces such as “Friend Like Me” and “Prince Ali” are truly magical, and his chemistry is close both with fellow cast members and breaking the fourth wall between the stage. and the public. It feels like he’s having as good a time as we are in the seats and is happy to bring everyone into the role. With that taken care of, this edition of “Aladdin” could lock onto cruise control – but not by a long shot. The show once again navigates the tricky order of transferring a classic film to the stage, taking pleasurable liberties with the story and adding wrinkles that turn it into a fresh take on a familiar tale as old as… oops, bad Disney musical. Either way, it’s entertaining and kitschy, if too fast-paced at times with its barrage of quips, asides, and daddy jokes. “Aladdin” works because it’s well aware of its cinematic predecessor’s joyful journey through Arabian nights and days, and chooses to celebrate their kinship while forging their way through a whole new world. And this production works well even within the physically more limited confines of the Fisher (which resulted in a half-hour delay in the start of the opening night performance). It’s noticeably smaller than the version of the show at the Opera, but still punchy, from the Genie’s magic trick appearances to rapid costume changes, sometimes right on stage in real time. Key elements remain in place, until the magic carpet ride that Aladdin (Adi Roy) and Princess Jasmine (Senzel Ahmady) take during the well-delivered “A Whole New World.” This cast, while also smaller, is flexible and versatile enough to compensate for any shrinking of “Aladdin’s” footprint. Aladdin’s band is particularly strong in this production, a trio – Ben Chavez, Jake Letts and especially Colt Prattes as Kassim – who replace the monkey Abu as Aladdin’s main foil. They get some of the show’s best puns, and their track “High Adventure,” one of many new songs original composer Alan Menken wrote for the musical, is a welcome addition with its swashbuckling action. and his slyly witty lyrics. Opening night also gave Novi-raised Cameron Sirian the chance to step into his role as the villain’s sidekick Jafar Iago, and he took advantage of it with fluid comedic timing, cheered on by friends. and family members for almost every line. All of this ensures that “Aladdin” is as enjoyable in person as it is on screen and, like the film, stands up to repeated viewings. And it’s like the Genie won’t be ready to go back in the bottle anytime soon. Disney’s “Aladdin” runs through May 14 at the Fisher Theater, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. $35 and up. 313-872-1000 or broadwayindetroit.com.

