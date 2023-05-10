Bollywood Roundup: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Richa Chadha, and more…





Mumbai– Actress Richa Chadha will support three aspiring female entrepreneurs for any course they wish to take, which can prove useful in honing their skills to further grow their business. Actresswill support three aspiring female entrepreneurs for any course they wish to take, which can prove useful in honing their skills to further grow their business. The actress announced an extension of her 2022 initiative – “Undercurrent Lab” – which aimed to help women in the film industry find training in departments where they lack or have no representation. Richa said, “Whether it is a small business or a big business, there are various aspects such as branding, marketing, financial planning, etc., and it is very important to educate entrepreneurs about it. I want to help amazing women entrepreneurs who go all out to champion their vision and create space for themselves. “Basically, three female entrepreneurs will be selected to take courses in branding, marketing, financial planning, etc. On the film side, Richa has completed her first production “Girls Will Be Girls” under the direction of her and Ali Fazal’s production house, Pushing Button Studios. Richa has already wrapped filming ‘Fukrey 3’, and will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series ‘Heeramandi’.

Zoya Akhtar: it is imperative that co-creators share a set of values Mumbai– Filmmaker-producer Zoya Akhtarwho is known for films such as “Gully Boy”, “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” and “Dil Dhadakane Do”, is preparing for her new streaming series “Dahaad” which she co-created with her frequent collaborator Reema Kagti . Zoya believes that when working in a collaborative setup as a creator it is important to have a shared set of values ​​as this gives clarity of thought and also refines the narrative. Speaking of the same, Zoya told IANS, “The most important thing when you co-write or co-create a project is to have a set of shared values. Your value system should be similar only then you will be able to do your story justice. When you have an idea, things start to come naturally to you. It is then up to you to decide what goes in the frame and what stays out. Zoya, who is also the show’s producer, said she finds her strength in creative production. “My strength lies more in creative production. I can put together a cast, the crew and work on the visual aspect of the final result, but in terms of the budget and logistics expected of a regular producer, I would say that is not my strongest area “, she said. . “Dahaad” will be available to stream on Prime Video starting May 12. Sonam Kapoor was in his element at the coronation concert Mumbai– Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahujawho delivered a spoken word piece at King Charles III’s coronation concert, shared his experience of being part of the ceremony. The actress was a guest of the UK Royal Family and introduced the Coronation Choir and “Higher Love” hitmaker Steve Winwood. Coronation is the act of placing the crown on the head of a monarch and is a major cultural event in the UK. The concert was attended by more than 20,000 people, with millions of spectators around the world. Speaking about her experience, Sonam said, “It was an unforgettable experience. To present the Coronation Choir and Steve Winwood in front of such a massive audience, with the whole world watching, was a real thrill. Sonam presented the Virtual Commonwealth Choir made up of performers from all 56 Commonwealth countries, alongside Winwood. She was dressed in an outfit created for the occasion by two eminent Indian and British designers. The actress was accompanied by her husband, Anand Ahuja, and her friends Imran Amed and Nikhil Mansata. She further mentioned, “At the same time, I was in my element – ​​getting ready, getting on stage, hearing the cheers and seeing the love from the people. It was great because my friends and family were there to cheer me on! I love moments like these that remind me why I do what I do. Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Reaction to Husband Nick Jonas’ Dating Story Angels- Actress Priyanka Chopra said she didn’t pay attention to her man’s past, as he had previously had high-profile romantic relationships with Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Olivia Culpo. Appearing on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, she told host Alex Cooper: “I don’t give af*** who he dated.” “We talk about the future… I always say this – I don’t read my book backwards. I believe you are moving through the chapters,” reports femalefirst.co.uk. The pair started dating in May 2018 – two months before they proposed and seven months before their wedding – but when they first met, Priyanka was hesitant. She said: “I didn’t even date Nick then because I was just, like, ‘I need to know why I keep repeating my mistakes.'” “And repeating the mistake always made me feel like I had to be the keeper.” “Always feel like it’s okay to cancel my work or my job or my meeting or my priority to make sure it’s supported…I just started to feel invisible in my relationships. (But) my husband makes me feel so seen and so heard. The ‘Sucker’ hitmaker took the first step when he slipped into his future wife’s DMs with a very direct message. She recalled: “Literally his message was, ‘I was told we should meet.’ How cocky? So sexy. Once she was on Google and saw the music video for her track “Close”, she decided to give it a shot. She said, “(I thought), ‘This body deserves at least a date.’ Every time he sings that song on stage for me I get weak in the knees… I landed on this video and saw it and I must have liked to open the window or something. She fired back with her own cheeky post, teasing: “My response was, ‘Why don’t you text me? My team can see my DMs.’ ” Five years later, Priyanka explained that his support for her helped keep their relationship strong. She said: “He’s most excited about the shows I do, he was most excited, you know, when I’m on a mat.” “He will step down and he will take pictures of me. This is what you want. You want your man to be your champion. (IANS)

