“I’m not a cool dad,” says actor Robert De Niro as he announces 7th child at 79





Robert De Niro announced that he recently welcomed a seventh child while discussing his upcoming movie About My Dad. While discussing his upcoming movie and on-screen son Sebastian Maniscalco, in an interview with ET Canada, the interviewer mentioned Roberts has six children, a statement the actor quickly corrected. The 79-year-old actor said the number had risen to seven and announced he had recently welcomed a baby. Seven, in fact. I just had a baby, the actor said, correcting the interviewer. The actor didn’t go into great detail, leaving details of the child and mother shrouded in mystery. However, the actors’ girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, revealed a baby bump early last month. The Oscar-winning actor shares daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also has son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower. Asked about his experience of parenthood, the actor said he was satisfied with what he offered as a parent. I don’t think I’m a cool dad, veteran actor says I agree. My children sometimes disagree with me and they are respectful, he added. He remembered the troubles his children had given him and looked forward to reliving those with the seventh. The actor went on to praise fellow actor Sebastian Maniscalco, who will play the role of his son in the upcoming film. I knew Sébastien, of course. Not well, but I worked with him a bit; had seen a few of his shows and had worked on The Irishman with him. So, we had a reading and then after that, I was like, ‘let’s do it – we just had to find the time and when to do it. The Taxi Driver actor also expressed his approval of the script and praised it for its personal touch. I liked it and saw that the script had a personal element of Sebastian’s experience, obviously. And, after having known Laura Terruso a little, I realized her career; she was from Brooklyn, Italian American – they were both [Sebastian and Laura] knew the world (from the point of view of the film), and they are of the world. It was important in terms of how it was to be done, and whatever support I needed, I got from them – they know what they’re doing, and it was a important part of it. Directed by Laura Terruso, About My Father hits theaters May 26. Watch: Kerala History: Where Does the Controversial Film Find Support and Where Doesn’t? Watch: Noida to get India’s first Pod taxis: what are they and how will they connect the city of the UP movie to Jewar airport? Check the route, stations, etc.

