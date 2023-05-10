High Five Media Film Camp helps teens learn the art of video production





High Five Access Medias Film Camp for Teens will focus on the stages of video production, providing plenty of opportunities to express creativity.

Courtesy picture Calling all budding teen filmmakers! High Five Access Media runs a week-long filmmaking summer camp for creative students to learn the art of filmmaking, including writing, filming and editing. Students between the ages of 14 and 2023 graduates are welcome to apply. No prior film experience is required. All applicants need a willingness to learn and a love of movies or television. Film Camp will take place in the Green Room of the Avon Performance Pavilion and the Yoga Room of the Avon Recreation Center July 24-28, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Detailed location information will be provided to students and parents upon receipt of the request. High Five staff will teach the program, focusing on the three stages of videomaking: pre-production, production and post-production. Students will develop an original film idea based on a set of project requirements, shoot their footage using the environment available at Nottingham Park and edit using iMac editing suites. The film camp will end with a screening allowing families to watch what the students have created over the past week. During camp, students will work in small groups. In addition to meeting like-minded peers with similar interests, there will be plenty of one-on-one time with the instructor to refine their ideas and apply concepts to their work. Students will receive a certificate of completion, free membership and community producer status for one year, access to volunteer filming opportunities, additional workshops, and access to digital camp files. Support local journalism Give The cost to attend is $200 and students who can provide proof of a free/reduced school lunch are eligible for fee-waiver scholarship opportunities. The application is available at HighFiveMedia.org/youth . Film Camp is subject to minimum registration requirements. All payments will be refunded if registration is below our minimum threshold.

