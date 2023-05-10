Stephen Tompkinson: Jurors trying out DCI Banks actor retire to consider verdict | UK News





DCI Banks star Stephen Tompkinson’s talent made him “compelling to tell a story”, the prosecution told jurors before they retired to consider their verdict. Tompkinson is accused of hitting a drunken man and making “strange noises” outside the actor’s home in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside at around 5.30am on May 30, 2021. The 57-year-old allegedly ‘smashed’ and ‘castigated’ complainant Karl Poole, causing him to suffer a fractured skull when he fell and hit his head on the pavement, Newcastle Crown Court heard. The Ballykissangel star walked out of her house dressed in pajamas and a dressing gown after spotting Mr Poole and his friend, Andrew Hall, drinking at the end of his driveway. A neighbor who watched the incident from her bedroom window told the court she saw Tompkinson slap and hit Mr Poole. But the actor said he simply pushed the man away in self-defense. Prosecutor Michael Bunch reminded the court how Tompkinson said hitting a man would have been ‘career suicide’. “An expert who plays a role” Mr Bunch said “Tompkinson’s obvious talent makes him a compelling storyteller”, adding: “He’s an expert at playing a role – a man tormented by two drunks. “He can deliver a line,” Mr Bunch told the court. Tompkinson said he was ‘disgusted’ with Mr Poole and Mr Hall – describing their behavior as ‘shameful’ and ‘pure self-indulgence from grown men who should behave better’, jurors heard . However, Nicholas Lumley KC, defending Tompkinson, said he was “wanted by producers because of his calmness”. “Why would he risk throwing away that hard-earned reputation?” he asked the jury. Picture:

Karl Poole seen outside Newcastle Crown Court

Punch ‘not enough to knock a sober man down’ Mr Poole and Mr Hall had been drinking since midnight on May 30 and had been to the beach before passing Tompkinson’s house on their way home. The actor, who at the time was living with his girlfriend and seven-year-old son, came out to challenge the “heavily intoxicated” men – one of whom was wearing nothing but his underpants. He called 999 after the men tried and failed to get up while drinking a bottle of Jagermeister, the court heard. While waiting to be connected, he went out to tell the men he was calling the police. Picture:

Actor Stephen Tompkinson

The actor said the couple “had a lot of objections” to him complaining and began to approach him. He said he reached out to stop Mr Poole from getting closer, making contact with his face – but ‘it wasn’t enough to bring down a sober man’, the actor said to jurors. The judge, Paul Sloan KC, sent the jury to consider their verdicts at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. They were sent home for the day an hour later and will resume their deliberations on Thursday. Tompkinson denies a single charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm. The trial continues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/stephen-tompkinson-jurors-trying-dci-banks-actor-retire-to-consider-verdict-12877941 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos