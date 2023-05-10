Madhur Bhandarkar opens up on ‘ignorant’ Bollywood Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Maybe the industry…’





Image source: TWITTER/SSRFANCLUB Madhur Bhandarkar and Sushant Singh Rajput Over the past few months, many Bollywood movies such as From Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, to Ranbir Kapoors Brahmastra have been targeted on social media in the form of the #BoycottBollywood trend. In a recent interview, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who has directed films like Chandni Bar and Fashion among others, spoke about the same and explained that it was “just a phase”. Adding that public anger towards the film industry has deepened following the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020 at his residence in Mumbai. In a conversation with Maniesh Paul on his podcast, Madhur said boycott culture is not particularly new in the film industry and even after that watch movies when the content is good. “It’s happened many times before. Like in the case of Gangubai Kathiawadi, people watched it and it was nice. I think that (the boycott culture) is a phase. If the movie is nice and that the content is strong, people will go and watch. People have watched Kantara, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it’s not like people don’t watch the movies,” said. Madhur added that the boycott culture started after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, adding that perhaps the late actor was “ignored” by the industry. He added, “I noticed that this (boycott) largely happened after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Maybe the industry ignored him. He came from a non-film background and he came and he fought. It was a very unfortunate and untimely demise and from there the public anger grew. This is public opinion. ALSO READ:Priyanka Chopra gives insight into her perfect morning with daughter Malti Marie | Photo A few years before the boycott trend started, Indu Sarkar of Madhur Bhandarkars 2017 also faced some political opposition since it was established during the emergency period. Speaking of the same, the filmmaker claimed that no one supports him. “I had no one. No one from the film industry stood by me. Lots of people talking about free speech, no one even tweeted when my movie was in trouble. I always defended the films of others. I was feeling bad, I was fighting a lonely battle, he added. In 2022, Madhur Bhandarkar released two films, India Lockdown and Babli Bouncer. ALSO READ:India Lockdown teaser OUT: Madhur Bhandarkars film unleashes horrors of Covid-19 Latest entertainment news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/celebrities/madhur-bhandarkar-opens-up-on-bollywood-ignoring-sushant-singh-rajput-latest-entertainment-news-2023-05-10-869800 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos