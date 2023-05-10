‘Schitt’s Creek’ Actress Emily Hampshire Is Making Comic Magic





For a self-identifying “misfit,” Emily Hampshire has truly never been more popular. Between filming new TV shows and movies and several years on the clock as Stevie Budd at the Schitts Creek Motel, the Canadian actor recently found himself able to bring another hugely relatable character to life. I was approached to do a comic, which I had never thought of in my life, Hampshire said. I write a lot for TV and stuff, but not for comics. Hampshire’s first graphic novel, Amelia Aierwood: Basic Witch, (Z2 Comics, April 2023) was born from a juxtaposition of childhood memories and current viewing of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. [As a kid] I didn’t feel like there were as many comics for me as there were for my brother, she said. I loved misfits in the YA book genre like “Ramona” or Judy Blume, so I wanted to take that misfit character and put her into graphic novels for me younger. For example, if there was a graphic novel that I would want to read when I was a kid, it would be this one. Amelia the character, the black sheep of her famous witch family, was conceived entirely from a night of guilty pleasure television. Hampshire said an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians made her think: if she was born in a similar situation, she had no doubts that she would be “kicked off the show”, just like Amelia, in a way. . Amelie is not not me, she said. It was kind of where Amelia came from the black sheep of this very famous family of super witches. She’s kicked out, kicked out of the show, and because her magic is a little off-brand, she has to find her own kind of magic that had seeped in.

‘turbo-weird energy’ :



With her own magic percolating early in the book, Hampshire was paired with Minnesota’s Eliot Rahal, an already well-known voice in the comic world. I struggled to find my people, Hampshire said. Eliot, right away, had a 13-year-old daughter in him that rivaled mine. I think we both have weird turbo energy, Rahal said. He is a really motivated person and so am I; I think we’re just kind of connected on that level. Rahal, who joined other notable names as a musician and actor Machine Gun Kellyand comedy duo Cheech & Chong on comics in the past, has spent the last few years alongside Hampshire, helping him translate his vision from brain to pen to paper. Transferring passages back and forth in the process, a team of talented artists and illustrators would also continue to support the project. Artists like Kristen Gudsnuk, who went from panel to panel hiding so-called Easter eggs in her illustrations, drawing inspiration from things like Schitts Creek and Rahals’ daughter Olive. The pair were ultimately looking for someone with the right kind of humor to join the team, unequivocally meeting this match in Gudsnuk. But as they say, it takes a village, and so does building comics. Rounding out Amelia’s team of artists are Ames Liu, Fred Stressing, Jarrett Williams and Stephanie Mided. The joy of comics is that collaborative process, Rahal said. There are little jokes everywhere. It was really fun to do, especially with a book aimed at a younger audience where you can be a little silly and fun that way. Rahal has written comics in all genres, but Amelia was the first chance he got to dip his toes into younger content. I’ve been working in comics for 10 years, he says. I’ve done a lot of really weird and weird work, creator-owned work, so I just have a lot of understanding of working with a person’s vision and helping translate that to the medium in a way which allows the artist to also grasp of it. Ultimately, Amelia is Emily’s story and these are her characters. She’s incredibly passionate about telling the story and you can see that bleeding through the pages. This, for me, only made the process more enjoyable.

it was always in you :



Luckily for Team Amelia, the Aierwood story isn’t over yet. Hampshire said they are already brainstorming ideas for the next book, with the aim of spreading Amelia’s story even further. “I want it to be a show. I want it to be a musical. I want it to be, like, ‘Matilda’ meets ‘Wicked.’ I want everything for Amelia.” But first, Hampshire and the team at Z2 are trying to slow down enough to bask in the success of “Basic Witch.” Despite having planned an extensive book signing tour across the US before heading to the UK to film the second season of Amazon Prime”The platform“Hampshire’s plans were ultimately foiled but, she admitted, in the best possible way. The first batch of books sold better than Hampshire or Rahal could have imagined. Selling primarily through select online retailers, the writers had to wait for more copies to be printed. “Comic books are a rapidly growing market, but it’s hard to discern what success is,” Rahal said. “When the book does well, it’s crazy. When you’ve been working in the independent arts for as long as I have, you’re like, ‘Are we really doing a good job?’ And then it’s like, ‘We are.’ You can say it out loud and that’s OK.” “It’s OK”: Two simple words that could well sum up the showrunner’s message, which is told through the lens of a misfit, who in some ways could be identified in all of us. “By the end of the book, I felt like I had to go back and say to my younger self, ‘Whatever you think is wrong with you, and you try to hide or fix , it’s your magic,” Hampshire said. “It’s the thing that when you get older is going to be your special thing. It was always within you that you had to see it for yourself. Anyone who reads the book, if it makes them braver to be their authentic selves, that’s the point.” “Amelia Aierwood: Basic Witch” is available via Z2 Comics, Amazon, Barnes & Noblesand several independent bookstores across the country. To follow Hampshire and Rahal’s book signings, other appearances and upcoming projects, visit them on Instagram at @emilyhampshire And @eliotrahal. Editor’s note: Eliot Rahal is the husband of KARE 11 journalist Heidi Wigdahl. SEE MORE ON KARE 11+ Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all KARE 11 newscasts. You’ll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; breaking news from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; proprietary programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota Athletic Conferences from our Locked On Minnesota partners. Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and Minnesota in our YouTube Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

