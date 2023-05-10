VP Harris postpones Carson appearance amid turmoil of writers’ strikes – Daily Breeze





Vice President Kamala Harris has postponed an appearance at an MTV mental health awareness event in Carson next week amid turmoil over the Hollywood writers’ strike. According to The Associated Press, which cited an unnamed source familiar with the decision, Harris chose not to attend the event because it would have been considered crossing the picket line. Harris chairs the White House Task Force on Organizing and Empowering Workers. Harris was scheduled to join young leaders and a surprise celebrity guest on May 18 for a mental health awareness forum, led by MTV Entertainment Studios, at Cal State University Dominguez Hills. A university spokesperson confirmed to SCNG on Wednesday morning that the event had been postponed with no clear date in sight. The event was primarily aimed at university students and would mark the second such collaboration between MTVE and the Biden-Harris administration, according to a statement. The first forum, which brought together First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Ambassador Susan Rice, US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy and Selena Gomez, took place at the White House in 2022. The Writers Guild of America, which represents 11,500 members, called a strike on May 2 after negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke down. The strike entered a robust second week as writers continued to form picket lines in cities including LA, New York and Atlanta to demand higher compensation. The strike reportedly halted several well-known film and television productions. However, studio executives maintained that it had no major impact on operations or viewers, according to City News Service. Speaking on an earnings conference call on Tuesday, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said the network’s focus on news and sports puts it in a good position to navigate the walkout, a reported the press service. “I think for us we’re well positioned, and we think with our strategic priorities and our strategy in sports, but also in the news, those are two areas that aren’t impacted by the writers’ strike and audiences are going to pivot watching TV to those categories,” Murdoch said. His comments echo those of several other studio executives, who all claimed they already had enough material “in the box” to continue programming, with the exception of late-night talk shows and broadcasts. of varieties such as “Saturday Night Live”. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden voiced his support and called for a fair deal for striking writers on Monday, his first public comments since the work stoppage. “I sincerely hope the strike is resolved and the writers get a fair deal as soon as possible,” Biden said Monday during a White House screening of “American Born Chinese” in observance of the Month. of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander heritage. “This is an iconic and meaningful American industry and we need writers and all workers to tell the stories of our nation and the stories of all of us,” the president said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailybreeze.com/2023/05/10/vp-harris-postpones-appearance-in-carson-amid-writers-strike-turmoil/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos