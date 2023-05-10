Entertainment
Chinese ministry sparks outrage over Bollywood-inspired brownface video
[Source]
China’s Ministry of Public Security has come under fire after posting a video featuring brown-faced Chinese people.
The minute-long video, which was posted on Weibo over the weekend, appears to be a road safety public service announcement, reminding citizens to wear helmets and seat belts when driving motorcycles.
The video features a local parodist named Brother Hao, who dons a turban and has his skin heavily covered in dark brown makeup. He is joined by two other men who look alike, as well as three fair-skinned women who wear sequined dresses reminiscent of clothes from many Bollywood films.
You can’t make this up! The official account of the Ministry of Public Security (Chinese Police) used the video of black-faced Chinese artists who make videos while dancing to Bollywood tunes to teach people about traffic safety, Indian journalist Aadil Brar tweeted.
More from NextShark: A Chinese billionaire has lost $27 billion in Beijing’s crackdown on tech giants
More from NextShark: Chinese Ambassador calls on Chinese Americans to improve China-US relations: ‘No egg remains intact when the nest is knocked down’
It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the video, which the ministry had recovered from Bilibili, according to the South China Morning Post. Brar has previously exposed the same group of individuals that appear in similar videos.
Yes, they don’t care a lot about India, Bollywood and Indians, Brar tweeted. I can’t ignore this.
Twitter users had mixed reactions to the videos.
More from NextShark: Report: China’s unofficial police stations operating under the radar in London, other parts of the world
While some find hilarious, others felt offended and called them racists.
Why are these yellow-skinned bastards laughing at us? an user interrogates.
Another commented, Well, is anyone surprised? The Chinese are a [of the] the most racist people without irony [the] world.
They laugh at us, another concluded. It only shows that Indians live free in their brains.
This is not the first time China has sparked outrage against blackface artists. In 2018China’s state broadcaster CCTV featured such performers for a Lunar New Year gala, and again in 2021 for the same show.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/chinese-ministry-sparks-outrage-over-190451838.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chinese ministry sparks outrage over Bollywood-inspired brownface video
- UMD Women’s Hockey Notebook: Bulldogs Lose Stewart to Transfer Portal, Release Schedule for 2023-24 – Duluth News Tribune
- Fashion boss Prada saves historic newsstand in Tuscany | Italy
- Google I/O event: first foldable smartphones, new tablets and other AI features
- Reagan National Airport begins runway rehabilitation project
- Empathy Unleashed: AI Disclosure Drives User Acceptance
- Imran Khan detained by anti-corruption agency after arrest sparks violent protests
- Campaigners urge King to do more to acknowledge role of slavery in UK | Slavery
- Ministry of Communication and Informatics
- VP Harris postpones Carson appearance amid turmoil of writers’ strikes – Daily Breeze
- World class tennis facility proposed for Charlottes River District
- A-COLD-WALL* x Timberland remains classic – PAUSE Online