CHRIS LUDACRIS BRIDGES WILL BE HONORED WITH A STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAM







WHO | HONORED Chris Ludacris Bridges

EMCEE: iHeart Media Personality Ellen K

GUEST SPEAKERS: Vin Diesel and LL Cool J

WHAT: Dedication of the 2,756th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

WHEN: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. PT

WHERE: 6426 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, CA 90028

WATCH LIVE: The event will be streamed live exclusively on walkoffame.com

Chris Ludacris Bridges, award-winning rapper and movie star, is set to receive the 2,656th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday, May 18 at 11:30 a.m. PT at 6426 Hollywood Boulevard. Ludacris will receive his star in the Motion Picture category.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame for the city of Los Angeles and has proudly hosted the ceremonies of globally iconic stars for decades. Millions of people from here and around the world have visited this cultural monument since 1960.

"Ludacris has been a staple of pop culture for many years," said Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez. "As a rapper and actor, he has created some of our favorite musical and film moments and we are thrilled to welcome him to our historic landmark," added Martinez.

Joining host Ellen K for the star unveiling will be Vin Diesel and LL Cool J.

As a recording artist, Chris Ludacris Bridges has sold over 24 million albums worldwide, with singles "Stand Up," "Rollout," "Southern Hospitality," "Number One Spot," "Money Maker" and "My Chick Bad." These hit records were accompanied by music videos that demonstrated his imagination and innovation in how rap videos should look and feel. With his words, his spirit and his images, Ludacris has solidified himself as a leading artist.

Ludacris' versatility and complexity allowed him a smooth transition into acting, including the fan-favorite role of "Tej" in the box office hit Universal Pictures franchise Fast & Furious where it was presented for the first time in 2003 in 2 Fast 2 Furious. He will reprise his role for the seventh time in Fast X, which will be released worldwide on May 20, 2023, just two days after his star ceremony.

His other feature film credits include New Year's Eve, No Strings Attached, the Oscar-winning film Crash, and Hustle & Flow which earned him a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

As a father of four daughters, his new ventures include launching educational platform "KidNation" and anime series Karma's World, which launched into the Top 10 on Netflix and earned two NAACP Image Award nominations. Currently in its fourth season, the children's series about a young black girl finding her voice and using it to change her world is inspired by Chris' daughter, Karma.

Ludacris founded the Ludacris Foundation to inspire young people and has been involved with other charities such as Make-A-Wish Foundation, USO, Feeding America and many more.

