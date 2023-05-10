Entertainment
‘Chatrapathi’ Actress Vedika Nawani Confident About Srinivas Bellamkonda’s Bollywood Debut Hindi Film News
When asked about her movie ‘Chatrapati’, Vedika said, “I’m quite excited about the movie because it takes place in a village setting and has a very different essence. The story is very beautiful and has the ability to stand out. “
Vedika plays Srinivas Bellamkonda’s on-screen sister. “I play the youngest character in the film, and my role went very well, so much so that even the director applauded me,” she says.
Speaking about her experience working with Srinivas, she shares, “He is an extremely talented and down-to-earth person. The way he acted in the film is super impressive, and I’m sure he will be loved by all.”
‘Chatrapathi’ is set to release on May 12, 2023. The film is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The original film starred Prabhas in the lead role, and it was directed by SS Rajamouli.
