Amber Heard to Run in Spain After Apparently Leaving Hollywood





Amber Heard was spotted out on a run in Madrid amid reports she left Hollywood and moved to Spain. In photos taken last Friday, the “Aquaman” star cut a relaxed figure in a white tank top and black leggings with her hair pulled back into a messy ponytail. She accessorized her look with black sneakers, a black visor and an Apple Watch around her wrist. On Sunday, the 37-year-old actress was then spotted taking her daughter to a park in Madrid. Amber Heard was seen running in Madrid last week. MEGA The actress rocked a white tank top with black leggings for the outing. MEGA She completed the look with black sneakers, a visor and an Apple Watch. MEGA The actress had left her daughter at home while she exercised. MEGA During the afternoon outing, the proud mum, who made no effort to conceal her identity from onlookers, stood back as she watched 2-year-old Oonagh Paige run around the playground. Further fueling reports that Heard has packed up her things and made Spain her home, the mother-daughter duo were also spotted with a nanny and a friend in Madrid last week. For more Page Six you love… The ‘Aquaman’ star has reportedly moved to Spain permanently. MEGA A source close to her noted that she was in no rush to return to Hollywood. MEGA The source said she would come back for the right project. MEGA She also reportedly ceased acting. MEGA In fact, Heard has spent most of her time in Spain in the 11 months since losing her libel case against ex-husband Johnny Depp, 59. She is bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise, a source told the Daily Mail of Heard’s apparent move. “I don’t think she’s in any rush to get back to work or Hollywood, but she’ll probably be back when the time is right for the right project.” In March 2019, Depp sued his ex-wife for $50 million after she allegedly defamed him by talking about an abusive partner in aDec. 2018 Washington Post Editorial. She is bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise, the source said. MEGA The move comes after she was ordered to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, after he allegedly defamed him. Getty Images He had sued her after she shared an op-ed in which she spoke about the abuse she had suffered from an unnamed former partner. Getty Images Many social media users thought Heard was talking about Depp despite never mentioning the partner’s name. The two had been married from 2015 to 2017. Heard, who welcomed her daughter via surrogate in April 2021, sued the Pirates of the Caribbean star for $100 million the following year. When the case went to trial last year, the jury ultimately found in Depps’ favor and ordered Heard to pay the actor $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2023/05/10/amber-heard-goes-for-a-run-in-spain-after-reportedly-quitting-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos